Google Manufacturer Center Removed Manual Update Or Add Products

Jul 16, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
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Google Warehouse

Google sent out an email to those who use the Google Manufacturer Center to remind them that the ability to manually add or update products directly in Manufacturer Center has been removed. Instead, Google said use the Manufacturer Center API or upload a product file.

Google also said "Data submitted before July 9, 2026 will remain in your account and requires no action."

Here is the email from Menachem Ani who posted this on X:

Google Manufacturer Center Manual Email

By now, if you have been using Google Manufacturer Center - you should have received numerous warnings about this change.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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