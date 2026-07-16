Apple has posted new Apple Maps policies where it now says it is prohibiting home services, such as plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, or general contracting services. It also says bail bonds, cryptocurrency ATMs and some medical services are also banned from Apple Maps Ads.

Meanwhile, as you know, Local Service Ads on Google is a massive business for Google Ads.

Apple wrote:

Home services: Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes home services - including but not limited to plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, or general contracting services — is prohibited.

Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes home services - including but not limited to plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, or general contracting services — is prohibited. Bail bonds: Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes bail bond services or surety bond services related to criminal pretrial release is prohibited.

Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes bail bond services or surety bond services related to criminal pretrial release is prohibited. Cryptocurrency ATMs: Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes ATMs for cryptocurrencies is prohibited.

Ad content that contains or directly or indirectly promotes ATMs for cryptocurrencies is prohibited. Medical services: Ad content that promotes or references medical services will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

I do not have the prior version of this document, so I am not sure what else changed but you can read the full document over here.

I spotted this via Techcrunch.

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