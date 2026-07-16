Google Ads updated its Performance Max product level reporting back on June 15th. This report now uses data from all Performance Max networks, rather than the subset it previously pulled from.

Bia Camargo spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed). The notice from Google read:

Starting in June 2026, product reporting has expanded. Previously, product performance metrics such as cost and conversions were only available for products included in Performance Max ads serving on Search networks and Standard Shopping campaigns. You'll now find a comprehensive set of metrics for your products across certain campaigns that use Google Merchant Center. This includes data for all networks in Performance Max campaigns, as well as metrics for video, app and Demand Gen campaigns. This may cause a one-time increase in metrics such as impressions, clicks and more for Performance Max campaigns only.

Bia posted her "translation" which reads, "a bunch of accounts are about to show a one-time jump in impressions and clicks. Not because performance changed. Because the reporting scope did."

Some FAQs for your clients, she added:

If a client asks "why did impressions spike overnight," the answer isn't a win, it's a measurement change

Use the Network (with search partners) filter to see the breakdown and isolate what's genuinely new

Anything you're benchmarking month-on-month right now needs a footnote until this settle

Again, this happened back on June 15, 2026.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.