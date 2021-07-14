Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has new editorial guidelines for job postings and also added a new direct apply property type for the structured data. Google pushes Google Shopping more with new GoDaddy store integration. Microsoft Advertising now supports new video extensions for ads in Bing Search. Google Ads now supports a new method to add sub-manager accounts. Finally, as you can see, I am testing ads in this email - hope that is okay...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Coming Soon: New Google Search Editorial Content Policies For Job Postings
    In addition to the new direct apply property for job postings, Google also announced that new the company is adding new editorial content policy for job postings on Google Search. These new policies go into effect on October 1, 2021 and aim to improve the quality of search results and develop new functionality within the product, Google said.
  • GoDaddy Stores Now Integrate With Google Product Inventory
    Google is really pushing its shopping features these days and expect Google to keep pushing. They integrated with Shopify and other platforms and yesterday announced integration with GoDaddy online store customers.
  • New Google Direct Apply Option To Job Posting Schema
    Google has added a new property to the job posting schema named directApply. directApply is a method to enable someone from Google Search to save steps when applying for your job listing after finding it on Google Search.
  • Microsoft Advertising Video Extensions Ads For Bing Search
    Microsoft announced new video extensions available in Microsoft Advertising as a new ad extension feature that can be displayed in the Bing Search result ads. Microsoft said Video Extensions available now for all advertisers globally.
  • Easier To Create Sub-Manager Accounts In Google Ads
    Google Ads announced that it is now easier to create sub-manager accounts. You can now create these sub-manager accounts from within your existing manager accounts, in addition to where you created them before.
  • What Do You Call A New Doogler?
    So we know Google dogs are named Dooglers. We know new Googlers are known as Nooglers. But what are new Google dogs called, new Dooglers, Newdooglers? I am not sure if they have names. But here is

