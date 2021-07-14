Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has new editorial guidelines for job postings and also added a new direct apply property type for the structured data. Google pushes Google Shopping more with new GoDaddy store integration. Microsoft Advertising now supports new video extensions for ads in Bing Search. Google Ads now supports a new method to add sub-manager accounts. Finally, as you can see, I am testing ads in this email - hope that is okay...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Coming Soon: New Google Search Editorial Content Policies For Job Postings
In addition to the new direct apply property for job postings, Google also announced that new the company is adding new editorial content policy for job postings on Google Search. These new policies go into effect on October 1, 2021 and aim to improve the quality of search results and develop new functionality within the product, Google said.
- GoDaddy Stores Now Integrate With Google Product Inventory
Google is really pushing its shopping features these days and expect Google to keep pushing. They integrated with Shopify and other platforms and yesterday announced integration with GoDaddy online store customers.
- New Google Direct Apply Option To Job Posting Schema
Google has added a new property to the job posting schema named directApply. directApply is a method to enable someone from Google Search to save steps when applying for your job listing after finding it on Google Search.
- Microsoft Advertising Video Extensions Ads For Bing Search
Microsoft announced new video extensions available in Microsoft Advertising as a new ad extension feature that can be displayed in the Bing Search result ads. Microsoft said Video Extensions available now for all advertisers globally.
- Easier To Create Sub-Manager Accounts In Google Ads
Google Ads announced that it is now easier to create sub-manager accounts. You can now create these sub-manager accounts from within your existing manager accounts, in addition to where you created them before.
- What Do You Call A New Doogler?
So we know Google dogs are named Dooglers. We know new Googlers are known as Nooglers. But what are new Google dogs called, new Dooglers, Newdooglers? I am not sure if they have names. But here is
Other Great Search Threads:
- 20% of SEOs correctly predicted that Google does NOT index text content found in CSS pseudo elements - write-up to follow, Colin McDermott on Twitter
- This short video explains how Google Search understands when there's a trending event and reacts to display fresh, reliable and helpful content, such as showing maps, local resources and news information during wildf, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- How it affects to use 301 redirection with new domain?, WebmasterWorld
- It doesn't matter - URLs are primarily identifiers. Make a site structure that works for you, that you can maintain for the long run (think 5-10 years), and that allows you to track what you care about. Changi, John Mueller on Twitter
- Localization matters, so it may make sense to do some of those countries separately, but I like the "less is more" approach. Make it easy to pick the right country version on the shop, just keep one blog version,, John Mueller on Twitter
- Possible issue with Google selecting different URL as canonical- combined with Hreflang? : TechSEO, Reddit
- SEOs: What are the Top/Most Damaging SEO Issues and/or Mistakes (of whatever type: scope/execution/resources/etc) you're seeing lately that end up Negatively Affecting the outcome of the SEO Process? Send you, Aleyda Solis on Twitter
- What's the difference between a spammer & a new site ranking?, WebmasterWorld
- Yes, that data source has been turned off for quite some time (when we removed it from the UI). AFAIK we keep it in the API to avoid breaking external code that might, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Posts for verified knowledge panels going away
- Yelp Audiences allows advertisers to reach Yelp users off the platform
- Seizing your data destiny: Google delays third-party cookie phase-out
- 20210714 SEL Brief
- Google adds direct apply markup and new editorial guidelines for job postings
- FLoC and the future of audiences: Understanding the limits and capabilities of FLoC, FLEDGE and TURTLEDOVE
- The July core update is “effectively complete”; Tuesday’s daily brief
- New GoDaddy integration lets merchants easily show inventory across Google
- Google Search Console links AMP debugging to AMP page experience guide
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google CEO Still Insists AI Revolution Bigger Than Invention of Fire, Gizmodo
- Google is in the hottest antitrust seat, but Apple and the rest of Big Tech shouldn’t breathe easy, MarketWatch
- Google launches its Workspace tier for individuals in five countries, The Verge
- How to open Google Assistant on Android, through hotwords, and more!, XDA Developers
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Writing Services Tips to Get Back Better Content, SEM Rush
- 8 Steps to a Lead-Generating Content Marketing Strategy, WordStream
- How to Create a Winning Content Strategy, Ahrefs
- How to Revive Old Content and Get New ROI, BruceClay
- Link from most credible to almost visible pages for SEO wins, SearchLab Digital
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Google July 2021 Core Update, Semrush
- Google's July 2021 Broad Core Update (And Its Sibling June Core Update) – Rapid-fire Insights From A Double Broad Core Update, GSQI
- Google's July 2021 Core Update: Winners, Losers & Analysis, Amsive Digital
- How to Do Local SEO, Part Three: Local Keyword Data, Portent
- How to Integrate GSC and GMB Search Strategy for the Best Local Visibility, Location3 Media
- The Lightweights and The Heavyweights: How Google Calculates Ranking Factors, Search Metrics
- Yoast SEO 16.7: Extended headless support, Yoast
- 4 SEO Factors to Consider Before Removing Outdated Website Content, Content Marketing Institute
- Rank Tracking Secrets: How to Pick High-Impact SEO Keywords, RankRanger
PPC
- Maximize the reach of your audience across TV and YouTube with Reach Planner in 18 countries, Google Ads Help
- Can Google’s Changes To Tracking Get Rid Of Ad Fraud?, CPO Magazine
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.