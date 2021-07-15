Peter The Greeter Is Back At Google & He Lost 70lbs

It is so great to see Peter The Greeter back at the Google offices, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. He has greeted countless visitors at the Google offices over the years and now he is back. As you can see, he is wearing a mask this time but also, he is about 70lbs lighter he said!

Peter wrote on Instagram "Guess who’s back and almost 70lbs. Lighter!?!?! PETER THE GREETER!!"

It is just so great to see him back and looking healthy!

He posted a few photos the other day on Instagram, I'll embed them below.

