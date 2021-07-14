GoDaddy Stores Now Integrate With Google Product Inventory

Google is really pushing its shopping features these days and expect Google to keep pushing. They integrated with Shopify and other platforms and yesterday announced integration with GoDaddy online store customers.

Google announced "we welcome GoDaddy online store customers to more easily integrate their product inventory across Google at no additional cost. This means that GoDaddy merchants can now get discovered across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube in just a few clicks. With this integration, GoDaddy merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns and review performance metrics — all without leaving GoDaddy’s Online Store."

If you are selling in the US, then eligible free listings can appear in search results across Google Search, Google Images, Google Shopping tab, Google Images, Google Maps, and Google Lens. And if you are running a Smart Shopping campaign, your approved products can appear on Google Search, the Shopping tab, Gmail, YouTube and the Google Display Network directly with this GoDaddy integration.

So your product feed flows into Google Merchant Center with this integration.

I suspect we will be seeing more and more of a push from Google in the e-commerce space this and next year.

Forum discussion at Twitter.