Daily Search Forum Recap: July 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

On Friday, July 9th, it seems like the Google July 2021 core update spiked again, so that makes a spike on July 2nd and July 9th for this update - Google confirmed a few hours ago that the update is "effectively complete." Google said you should expect positive impacts from the page experience update after your pages leave the "poor" group. Google lumps 308 redirects together with 301 redirects. Google said link exchanges are really against its guidelines. Google My Business messaging now shows if the message came from Google Posts. Finally, I posted part one of my interview with the SEO of the Wall Street Journal, Richard Nazarewicz.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.