Daily Search Forum Recap: July 12, 2021

Jul 12, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

On Friday, July 9th, it seems like the Google July 2021 core update spiked again, so that makes a spike on July 2nd and July 9th for this update - Google confirmed a few hours ago that the update is "effectively complete." Google said you should expect positive impacts from the page experience update after your pages leave the "poor" group. Google lumps 308 redirects together with 301 redirects. Google said link exchanges are really against its guidelines. Google My Business messaging now shows if the message came from Google Posts. Finally, I posted part one of my interview with the SEO of the Wall Street Journal, Richard Nazarewicz.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google July 2021 Core Update Spiked Again Around July 9th
    On Friday, July 9th, it looks like the Google July 2021 core update spiked again. Glenn Gabe asked Danny Sullivan of Google if the update was done and Danny said on Friday "not quite done." I suspect we saw the end wave of this update around July 9th.
  • Google: Really, Link Exchanges Are Against Our Guidelines
    I found a question and answer dialog between an SEO and John Mueller of Google on last Friday's hangout interesting. The answer to the question for most of you is obvious, exchanging a link for a link is against Google's guidelines but it seems some may think it is not if they are topically relevant.
  • Google My Business Messages Notes When Message Is From Google Posts
    Last year Google added the ability for users to send a message to a business through a Google Posts. Well, now according to Ben Fisher, Google is showing in the Google My Business messages area when a message is received via a Google Post.
  • Google Treats 308 Redirects As 301 Redirects
    A few years ago we reported that Google may treat a 308 redirects as a 301 redirect. Then shortly later we said you can't rely on that because it was not documented. Three years later it was added to the official Google documents that Google treats 308 redirects like 301 redirects - so now it is official.
  • Google: Positive Effects Of Page Experience Update After You Get Out Of Poor Area Of CWV
    Google's John Mueller said that "you'll start to see positive effects once you get out of the "poor" area in core web vitals." This means that you may see a positive impact around the Google page experience update once your pages are out of the red area. Scoring 100 is not necessary.
  • Vlog #128: Richard Nazarewicz From AltaVista Servers To SEO Manager At The Wall Street Journal
    Richard Nazarewicz is the Technical SEO Manager at the Wall Street Journal and I was actually suppose to visit him over a year ago, before COVID hit, at the WSJ offices but then COVID happened...
  • Google Kirkland Fire Pit
    We've covered numerous fire pits at the various Google offices including the Boulder office, inside and outside the Chicago office and Google For Entrepreneurs pit. Here is one at the Google Kirkland

