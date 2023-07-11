Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a big indexing bug with Google News, causing massive traffic issues from some news publishers. Google Search Console's page indexing report was updated with more detailed issues but it caused a ton of confusion. Google will pass along the feedback from publishers who do syndicated content deals around not using canonicals and noindex. Google Ads will update its circumventing systems policy. Google AdSense now offers payments using SEPA.

