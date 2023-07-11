Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has a big indexing bug with Google News, causing massive traffic issues from some news publishers. Google Search Console's page indexing report was updated with more detailed issues but it caused a ton of confusion. Google will pass along the feedback from publishers who do syndicated content deals around not using canonicals and noindex. Google Ads will update its circumventing systems policy. Google AdSense now offers payments using SEPA.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Confirmed: Google Working On Google News Indexing Issue Impacting All Publishers
After hearing reports that the Google News team is working on fixing an issue, Google has confirmed it last night. Many publishers were either not showing up in Google News or had limited visibility in Google News over the past few weeks. Google confirmed this is an "ongoing issue with indexing in Google News that's affecting all sites."
- Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Updated July 2nd With More Granular Errors
Google Search Console's page indexing report should show more fine-grained page indexing issues starting on July 2nd. Google forgot to add an annotation to the report back then but promised to add it soon, so the confusion around why some are seeing a spike in errors can go away.
- Google Will Pass Along Feedback From Publishers Around Canonical vs Noindex For Syndication Partners
Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said he would take the feedback he heard from the publisher community yesterday back to the Google Search team. This feedback was around Google's advice on using the noindex for syndication partners after removing the canonical advice from its docs a while back.
- Google Ads Circumventing Systems Policy Update
Google Ads will be updating its generic Circumventing Systems policy this month. The change will "clarify that the policy prohibits repeated and simultaneous policy violations across any of your accounts, including using two or more accounts to post ads that violate any Google Ads policy," Google posted.
- Google AdSense Now Supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Payments
Google AdSense now supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments in EUR currency for publishers in many new countries. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in euro.
- Real Google Links
Have any of you ever seen real Google links in the wild? Well, here they are. These links are some serious chains directly from the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Chat GPT just became an SEO super-tool: UPLOAD: 1. Queries.csv 2. Pages.csv 3. Countries.csv 4. Dates.csv QUERY: Explain traffic spike. PROCESS: It combines csv data, looks at the full scope, writes python, *EXECUTES PYTHON*, and sh, DEJAN on Twitter
- Moving from Google Brain to OpenAI, one of the biggest changes for me was the shift from doing individual/small-group research to working on a team with several dozen people. Specifically, working on a bigger team has led me to thin, Jason Wei on Twitter
- Our guidelines say to show Google the version that users from that region would normally see., John Mueller on Twitter
- Advice from G Advisors and recommended items, WebmasterWorld
- noindex is a directive we follow strictly; it's not a hint. cross-domain canonical makes sense to treat as a hint because otherwise anyone could declare themselves to be canonical even if they weren't, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google confirms bug with Google News impacting publisher traffic
- Universal Analytics still processing data for most after sunset
- 20230710 SEL Brief
- 6 Google Analytics 4 alternatives that marketers are switching to
- Google updates page indexing report in Search Console with more fine-grained issues
- How relying on LLMs can lead to SEO disaster
- A guide to diagnosing common JavaScript SEO issues
- How to make your Google Ads brand campaigns more efficient
Other Great Search Stories:Analytics
- GA4 for SEOs: 4 GA4 Explorations all SEOs Need, Go Fish Digital
- How to Analyze the Conversion Rate in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Online Metrics
Industry & Business
- Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis on ChatGPT, AI, LLMs, and more, The Verge
- Google Travel Boss Richard Holden Has Been Replaced, Skift
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Types and Goals: Find the Right Fit for Your Marketing, BruceClay
- How To Use POV Architecture To Create Trust, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Detroit car dealers fear GM ditching CarPlay 'could go bad', AppleInsider
- Google SGE: Early Local Search Data, Moz
- Why Google Reviews Matter For Your Local Business, Amsive Digital
- Google Says It Will Fix Vietnam Flag Issue on Image of Island, Bloomberg
Mobile & Voice
- Google's commitment and vision for AR said to be 'unstable', 9to5Google
- How Apple Vision Pro will fight off motion sickness, AppleInsider
- How to not have to say 'hey Siri' in macOS Sonoma, AppleInsider
- Tech companies explore fitness as way to grow VR headset market, Washington Post
- Why DoorDash merchants use Android tablets, Google Blog
- Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app, TechCrunch
- Apple Vision Pro needs custom-designed high-speed DRAM, AppleInsider
SEO
- Mastering Global Marketing Strategies: An Essential Guide, Level343
- 5 Reasons Why You Don't Need a WordPress SEO Plugin, Make Use Of
PPC
- Dynamic Search Ads: Everything You Need to Know, WordStream
- Essential Digital Marketing Glossary, PPC, Part Two, Wellspring Digital
- Google Search in 2023: Is Performance Max a must?, Brainlabs
Search Features
