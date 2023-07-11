Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2023

Jul 11, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a big indexing bug with Google News, causing massive traffic issues from some news publishers. Google Search Console's page indexing report was updated with more detailed issues but it caused a ton of confusion. Google will pass along the feedback from publishers who do syndicated content deals around not using canonicals and noindex. Google Ads will update its circumventing systems policy. Google AdSense now offers payments using SEPA.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Confirmed: Google Working On Google News Indexing Issue Impacting All Publishers
    After hearing reports that the Google News team is working on fixing an issue, Google has confirmed it last night. Many publishers were either not showing up in Google News or had limited visibility in Google News over the past few weeks. Google confirmed this is an "ongoing issue with indexing in Google News that's affecting all sites."
  • Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Updated July 2nd With More Granular Errors
    Google Search Console's page indexing report should show more fine-grained page indexing issues starting on July 2nd. Google forgot to add an annotation to the report back then but promised to add it soon, so the confusion around why some are seeing a spike in errors can go away.
  • Google Will Pass Along Feedback From Publishers Around Canonical vs Noindex For Syndication Partners
    Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said he would take the feedback he heard from the publisher community yesterday back to the Google Search team. This feedback was around Google's advice on using the noindex for syndication partners after removing the canonical advice from its docs a while back.
  • Google Ads Circumventing Systems Policy Update
    Google Ads will be updating its generic Circumventing Systems policy this month. The change will "clarify that the policy prohibits repeated and simultaneous policy violations across any of your accounts, including using two or more accounts to post ads that violate any Google Ads policy," Google posted.
  • Google AdSense Now Supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Payments
    Google AdSense now supports Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments in EUR currency for publishers in many new countries. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in euro.
  • Real Google Links
    Have any of you ever seen real Google links in the wild? Well, here they are. These links are some serious chains directly from the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Updated July 2nd With More Granular Errors
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus