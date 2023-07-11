Google Ads Circumventing Systems Policy Update

Google Ads will be updating its generic Circumventing Systems policy this month. The change will "clarify that the policy prohibits repeated and simultaneous policy violations across any of your accounts, including using two or more accounts to post ads that violate any Google Ads policy," Google posted.

The update will happen this month and those who are found in violation risk their accounts being suspended.

Google said it takes "violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious." Google added that if they "find violations of this policy," they "will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with" Google Ads again.

Google's circumventing policy for Google Ads is not new, Google explained, that "engaging in practices that circumvent or interfere with Google's advertising systems and processes, or attempts to do so" is not allowed.

Here is what Google posted for this specific policy in terms of some examples:

Cloaking (showing different content to certain users, including Google, than to other users) that aims at or results in interference with Google’s review systems, or hides or attempts to hide non-compliance with Google Ads policies, such as: Redirection to non-compliant content Using dynamic DNS to switch page or ad content Manipulating site content or restricting access to so many of your landing pages that it makes it difficult to meaningfully review your ad, site, or account Using click trackers to redirect users to malicious sites Note: Cloaking does not include providing content personalization that adds genuine value for certain users, such as different language versions of the same content or different versions of the same content depending on the user’s internet service provider, as long as the offering is still substantially the same, the variation in content is still compliant with Google Ads policies, and Google is able to review a version of the content



Whether repeated or simultaneous, policy violations across any of your accounts, including using 2 or more accounts to post ads that violate this or any other Google Ads policy. For example, creating new domains or accounts to post ads that are similar to ads that have been disapproved for this or any other Google Ads policy.

Bypassing enforcement mechanisms and detection by creating variations of ads, domains or content that have been disapproved (for this or any Google Ads policy) or using techniques in text, images, or videos to obfuscate sexually explicit content

After a previous suspension decision, attempting to use the Google Ads system again by creating new accounts in order to re enter the system

Abusing Google Ads product features in order to show policy non-compliant content to users and/or gain additional traffic

Submitting false information as part of our verification programs

As an FYI, Google Search (organic results, not paid) also has a circumvention spam policy.

Forum discussion at Twitter.