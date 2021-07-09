Some SEOs Disavow The Disavow Tool

Google has a disavow tool, a tool that reluctantly launched in 2012 that lets you tell Google which links you don't want them to count that are pointing to your site. It turns out, there are a number of SEOs that end up disavowing their disavow tool - which has no impact on anything - but it is done.

Google say on the help doc "If you have a manual action against your site for unnatural links to your site, or if you think you're about to get such a manual action (because of paid links or other link schemes that violate our quality guidelines), you should try to remove the links from the other site to your site. If you can't remove those links yourself, or get them removed, then you should disavow the URLs of the questionable pages or domains that link to your website."

Pedro Dias made a joke on Twitter that you should Disavow the disavow tool. Gary Illyes from Google responded saying "you'd be surprised how many people have that tool's url in their disavow file." So it seems that people actually do this.

you'd be surprised how many people have that tool's url in their disavow file 😐 — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 7, 2021

Then the jokes start rolling:

Very meta. Probably more robot out the robots.txt though. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 7, 2021

We might have found a few links to localhost. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 7, 2021

Even if you disavow your disavow file, it won't stop Google from properly handling the URLs in that file. Although, I am not even sure how disavowing the disavow file would properly work, the logic on why someone would even try to do that.

