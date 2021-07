A couple of years ago I posted a photo of a Google dog, a Doogler, wearing a Doogler bandana. Well, I found a new Doogler bandana on Instagram the other day.

He wrote on his dogs Instagram account "Dad got me some merch for upcoming office days." Also he matches with this dog.

