Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console is sending email notifications about INP core web vitals issues. Google Business Profiles drops the call tracking feature. Google said its core SEO advice has not changed in two decades. Google posted detailed guidance for those who have syndication partners. Google's UA3 is still collecting data, believe it or not. And part two with Matt Abbagnaro vlog is out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Details SEO Guidance For Content Syndication Partners
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted a Twitter thread, with slides from a presentation he prepared for an AOP event in London back in May around SEO and Google guidance for content syndication partners.
- Google: Our Core SEO Advice Has Not Changes In Two Decades
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted that Google's core advice around how to rank well in Google Search has not changed in two decades. Google showed a screenshot of its advice from 2002 where it wrote, "Make pages for users, not for search engines."
- Google Business Profiles Drops Call Tracking Features
Google has removed the call tracking feature from Google Business Profiles. Supposedly this was a very buggy feature that would not work well and sometimes send calls to the wrong number.
- Google Search Console Notifying About INP Core Web Vitals Issues
Google began to send out email notifications about the new INP, Interaction to Next, core web vitals report recently. I believe Google started to send them out shortly after the report went live in Search Console.
- Google's Universal Analytics 3 Still Collecting Data For Most Well After Deadline
Google's Universal Analytics 3 which was supposed to stop collecting data over a week ago, on July 1st, is still collecting data for most, if not all, UA3 profiles. Every UA3 profile I have access to that is still properly set up, it still collecting data.
- Vlog #231: Matt Abbagnaro On PPC Client Services & Business Development
In part one, we learned about Matt Abbagnaro and also about his experience with Performance Max Google Ads campaign. In part two, we moved on to talking about client services and he spoke about Kirk Williams (aka @PPCKirk) book...
- Google Cloud Le-Go Event
Here is a photo I found on Instagram from an event at the GooglePlex performed by Cloud Le-Go, like in LEGO. As you can see, there are LEGO blocks, characters and more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- No plans at the moment to john Threads, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Easy: Sitemaps must only list HTTP 200 URLs with lastmod when possible. Search engines have to be smart in spotting sitemaps changes like redirects or dead links from previous crawled versions. Harness IndexNow power to help us discovering fast all (add, , Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Tried Bing Image Creator lately? You may have noticed it's faster – that's because we've reduced image creation time by 30%. We often celebrate shipping new features, but I’m just as excited about shipping gains on fundamentals like performance. Try i, Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- Any of you folks played with the split screen feature yet? Any feedback? I find it quite useful on large monitors., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Funny to me how the idea of prompt engineering is actually a function of being a good human communicator who knows how incorporate context into collaboration. Liberal arts have a critical path in the future of AI!, Jack Krawczyk on Twitter
- Yes, there are lots of ways to create a low-effort / low-quality website, and sometimes you can sneak it past the search engines. But in the end, nobody will cry when your site isn't found other than you. Why not make something that people look forward to, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- YouTube Search from Comments: New test adds links to keywords
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google Ads launches new tool to help marketers connect with Gen Z
- How to get the most out of PPC for your SaaS brand
- Comparing UA vs. GA4 metrics: Key differences you need to know
- Why systems will revolutionize your SEO business
- Why people hate the Google Analytics 4 user interface
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 10 Great Google Analytics Alternatives, Search Engine Journal
- Google Analytics data transfer to U.S. brings $1 million fine to Swedish firms, Bleeping Computer
- Google PageSpeed Insights: What It Is & How to Boost Your Score, Semrush
Industry & Business
- In Battle With Microsoft, Google Bets on Medical AI Program to Crack Healthcare Industry, Wall Street Journal
- It’s time to break up Google’s monopoly, The Hill
Links & Content Marketing
- Automated AI-Generated Content Can Ruin Everything, Content Marketing Institute
- 5 Content Marketing Ideas for August 2023, Practical Ecommerce
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is getting this big Android Auto upgrade — what you can do now, Tom's Guide
- How to set up Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4, Android Police
- How to use Google Maps Immersive View, Tom's Guide
Mobile & Voice
- Android users note a decline in Google Assistant's performance, PhoneArena
- Google delays its first truly custom Pixel chip until 2025, The Verge
- Google's July 2023 Pixel Watch update is rolling out now, Android Police
SEO
- Guard Your SEO: Are News Syndication Partners Hijacking Your Traffic?, NewzDash
- How SEOs and Developers Can Work Better Together, Moz
- How to Create an SEO Workflow for Content Success, SEO Testing
- The Story of Blocking 2 High-Ranking Pages With Robots.txt, Ahrefs
PPC
- 24 MEPs urge European Parliament to stop using Google Ads, EURACTIV
- Google Ads performance: Top metrics you need to track, The Advertiser
Search Features
- Some "Perspective" On Google Perspectives - Analysis of a New Mobile SERP Feature Aiming To Surface Personal Experiences, GSQI
- New search engines fueled by Generative AI will compete with Google, says SEMrush President, TechRadar
- Code Interpreter comes to all ChatGPT Plus users — 'anyone can be a data analyst now', VentureBeat
Other Search
- Chart data reveals user visits: Bing AI attracts nearly 1.5 billion users, OnMSFT
- ChatGPT web traffic falls 10%, analytics show, The Register
- Modular visual question answering via code generation, Google Research Blog
- How Threads' Privacy Policy Compares to Twitter's (and Its Rivals'), WIRED
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.