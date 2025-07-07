Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Cloudflare's CEO is confident Google will give them a way to block AI Overviews without it impacting normal search. Google AI Mode is supposedly rolling out to Workspace accounts in the US. Google Keyword Planner tool now gives you more ways to segment the data. Google is testing low, high and typical price labels on search result snippets. Google Business Profiles reverifications spike after suspensions increase. Google Hotel ads with nearby placement units.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews
    A week or so ago, Cloudflare announced it would block AI bots by default and offer a new pay per crawl initiative to compensate you all for your content that AI just consumes for free. But as most SEOs know, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews can't be blocked without really blocking your site from Google Search.
  • Google Says AI Mode Rolling Out To Workspace Accounts
    Google's Nick Fox said that AI Mode has begun rolling out to Workspace accounts in the US. Nick Fox said this started on July 2nd but he clarified later that it did not fully roll out to all accounts yet, but rather it is rolling out.
  • Google Keyword Planner Update Gives Breakdown By By City, Region & Device/Platform
    Google has pushed out an update to its keyword planner tool that gives you new forecast views to get predictions on your keywords by regions and device/platform. The update also mentions that grouped ideas are now in your keyword ideas section.
  • Google Tests Low, Typical, High Price Labels In Search Result Snippets
    Google is testing labeling search result snippets with "low price," "typical price" and I assume "high price" directly in the search results. We've seen these for product grid results before, but I am not sure if we've seen them for normal search result snippets.
  • Google Business Profiles Reverification After Suspensions Increasing?
    A number of local SEOs are stating that Google is now requiring businesses that had their Google Business Profiles suspended to reverify at a higher rate than normal. Meaning, the business needs to go through the verification process again to be activated within Google Business Profiles.
  • Google Ads With Nearby Hotel Placement Units
    Google seems to be testing a new ad unit for hotel or nearby listings that have big blue buttons to book at the site being listed. I am honestly not sure if this is new but I am told it is.
  • Sing-A-Saurus Visits YouTube
    Here is a funny photo from the Google office of a character named Sing-A-Saurus who visited the YouTube headquarters. There is a video of Sing-A-Saurus dancing as well on Instagram.

