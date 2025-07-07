Google seems to be testing a new ad unit for hotel or nearby listings that have big blue buttons to book at the site being listed. The button takes them to a direct booking form. I am honestly not sure if this is new but I am told it is.

This was spotted by Brad Brewer who posted the following screenshot on X:

I think I was able to replicate this, so I made a GIF of it in action:

Brad wrote, "New Google Nearby Place Ad Unit - Direct Bookings for... Expedia and Booking Holdings."

Are these new?

Forum discussion at X.