Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Local reviews are disappearing from many businesses, Google said it will investigate the issue. Google finally fixed the three week long page indexing report in Search Console. Google Business Profile suspension penalties are additive. Google is testing a new places local pack design. Google third-party rates for hotel ads are going away in a few months. Microsoft Advertising has opened up a new betas for Performance Max experiments. Google posted its July 4th Doodle on July 3rd, it is pretty animated. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, it was a bit longer than normal.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Local Reviews Go Missing For Many Businesses
Google reviews seem to be disappearing from Google Business Profile local listings. In the past few days or so there has been an influx of complaints in the Google Business Profile forums. I have not seen Google respond to the complaints, but either there is a bug or a change to the review policy that is causing these reviews to go missing.
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Google Page Indexing Report Has Been Fixed & Updated
Google has fixed the page indexing report within Google Search Console after it was struck and delayed for over three weeks. It was literally just fixed within minutes of this story going live, as I continuously check the report like an unwell-OCD man.
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June Spam Update Done, Fraud DMCA Takedowns Breaks Google, Costly Google Ad Budget Changes & More
This week, I covered that Google’s June 2026 spam update completed last Friday afternoon. Fraudulent DMCA takedown requests are breaking Google Search and no one seems to be doing anything. Google AI Mode improved links...
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Google Business Profile Restrictions & Penalties Are Additive
Google will add to existing penalties or restrictions on your Google Business Profiles if you continue to violate the same policy over and over again. The initial restriction might be 30 days but then if you are caught doing the same thing, Google can make that restriction twice as long.
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Google Tests New Local Places Layout Design
Google is testing updating the design for the local pack and places listings within Google Search. The map was moved to the top, instead of on the right and the action buttons are also moved and changed. I am not sure which version I like more, but here is what changed.
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Google Third-Party Rates For Hotel Ads Feature Going Away On Sept. 30
Google added a note to the About Google third-party rates for hotel ads saying after September 30, 2026 this will become unavailable. Google said campaigns will stop serving ads across all Hotel Ads inventory after September 30th.
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Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Experiments Beta Types
Microsoft Advertising has opened up a new betas for Performance Max experiments. There are now Max upgrade or uplift experiment available in Microsoft Advertising.
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Google Fourth Of July 2026 Doodle Celebrating 250 Years Of The USA
Google has posted its Fourth of July Doodle for 2026, the United States Semiquincentennial celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. The Doodle is an animated GIF of the American flag in the background.
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Bird Painted On Google Chicago Wall
Google has this pink bird painted on one of the walls in the Google office in Chicago. It is graffiti style, right? I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing with single dedicated big sponsored result. Here are snap of same query for test and without test., Khushal Bherwani on X
- It reflects clicks we see to the domain from ads and organic traffic within a 30-day rolling time period. There are a number of reasons why Google Analytics property may not line up with the site visit thresholds. It's also important to note that sessions in Google Analytics is a..., AdsLiaison on X
- $$TWENTY Thousand Dollars FREE Google Ads Credits Now!! Have NEVER Seen A Higher Amount Before., Anthony Higman on LinkedIn
- Just updated my private dashboard that's actively monitoring the organic traffic performance of all the publicly listed case studies of 16 AI content scaling companies, compared to their traffic peak. I redacted the company names on the bottom... but the trends are pretty clear., Lily Ray on X
- I've seen an uptick in folks talking about Microsoft Advertising as a meaningful add on to Google and Meta strategies, and wanted to pass along a helpful tip from my practitioner days: cross-channel RLSA (remarketing lists for search ads)!, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- That's 95% of companies where SEOs are leading or directly involved in AI search efforts. Only 1% have handed it to a team without SEOs., Aleyda Solis on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Why AI deliverables should be judged by outcomes, not effort
- Why proprietary data is your most defensible AI citation asset
- A Google Ads targeting tactic that cut invalid clicks by 50%
- What 1 million keywords reveal about AI’s impact on search
- How competitors target your branded traffic with Google Ads
- Want to present at SMX Next? Now’s the time to submit a pitch!
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Cloudflare sets AI crawler deadline: separate search or be blocked, NBC News
- Making AI search smarter, Cloudflare
- Sam Altman: This is how we can make AI safe for everyone, Financial Times (Sub)
- A warning sign about AI’s real cost, courtesy of Google and Amazon, TechCrunch
- EXCLUSIVE: Meta's Zuckerberg says AI agent tech progressing slower than expected, Reuters
Industry & Business
- Microsoft unveils $2.5B 'Frontier Company' to embed AI engineers inside customers, GeekWire
- Freshfields’ Anthropic Win; A Squeeze of Lime Returns, The Information
- Microsoft Memo Details AI App Overhaul to ‘Earn the Right to Exist’, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Orchestrate Content at Scale, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Auto rolling out Spotify, YouTube Music updates, 9To5Google
- EP 263 - Stop Counting Stars: How to Mine Competitor Reviews for High-Converting Content Ideas, Near Media
- You Should Use Google Maps' Lists Feature More Often - Here's Why, BGR
Other Search
- Jennifer Lopez says viral Versace dress inspired Google Images, USA Today
- ‘I’m returning mine’: The new Google Home Speaker is already off to a very slow start, and users are far from happy — but the company is looking into it, TechRadar
- Google brings Ask Gemini and AI Overviews to the Drive mobile app, Chrome Unboxed
- Your Google Gemini Data Is Being Used For A Lot More Than Just Sending You Ads, BGR
PPC
- The Complete Guide to the Google Display Network, WordStream
Search Features
- Google AI Overviews give 'incredibly worrying' prominence to suicide method, Press Gazette
- Which elements of the SERP are viewed but not clicked on [Eye-tracking study], The Hubble by Laika
SEO
- How Nuvemshop's image prioritization strategy led to a 68% improvement in LCP and 8.9% more conversions, Google Web Dev
- SEO in 2026: Every CEO & CMO Question Answered, Brainlabs
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