Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local reviews are disappearing from many businesses, Google said it will investigate the issue. Google finally fixed the three week long page indexing report in Search Console. Google Business Profile suspension penalties are additive. Google is testing a new places local pack design. Google third-party rates for hotel ads are going away in a few months. Microsoft Advertising has opened up a new betas for Performance Max experiments. Google posted its July 4th Doodle on July 3rd, it is pretty animated. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, it was a bit longer than normal.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Orchestrate Content at Scale, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

The Complete Guide to the Google Display Network, WordStream

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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