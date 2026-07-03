Google Third-Party Rates For Hotel Ads Feature Going Away On Sept. 30

Jul 3, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Hotel

Google added a note to the About Google third-party rates for hotel ads saying after September 30, 2026 this will become unavailable. Google said campaigns will stop serving ads across all Hotel Ads inventory after September 30th.

The Google third-party rates for hotel ads feature is available in Hotel Ads and Performance Max for Travel Goals campaigns but won't be after that date.

The impacted Hotel Ads campaigns will no longer serve while the Performance Max for Travel Goals campaigns will continue serving ads through other available channels such as Search, Display, and YouTube. Google added that "for these channels, no action is required."

To continue showing hotel ads, you must set up a direct price feed byworking with an integration partner or creating a Hotel Center account, link the feed to your Google Ads account, and recreate your campaigns with similar bidding and budgets.

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