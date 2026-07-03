Google Fourth Of July 2026 Doodle Celebrating 250 Years Of The USA

Google has posted its Fourth of July Doodle for 2026, the United States Semiquincentennial celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. The Doodle is an animated GIF of the American flag in the background.

Google wrote:

Fourth of July 2026: Celebrating 250 years of the USA Happy Fourth of July! This Doodle celebrates 250 years of the USA. On July Fourth, Americans gather with friends and family for backyard barbecues, lively parades, and stellar fireworks shows. Today’s artwork shows a video of the American flag waving and confetti sprinkled within the Google logo.

Yes, today is July 3rd, but many start celebrating today because tomorrow is Saturday and a day off anway.

Here is the GIF enlarged:

And when you click on the Doodle, you are taken to the Google Search results with confetti all over the results:

Here is a video from Google on how this Doodle was made:

Happy Fourth of July to all!

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