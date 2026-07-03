Google Fourth Of July 2026 Doodle Celebrating 250 Years Of The USA

Jul 3, 2026 - 7:23 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Fourth Of July 2026 250 Homepage

Google has posted its Fourth of July Doodle for 2026, the United States Semiquincentennial celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. The Doodle is an animated GIF of the American flag in the background.

Google wrote:

Fourth of July 2026: Celebrating 250 years of the USA

Happy Fourth of July! This Doodle celebrates 250 years of the USA. On July Fourth, Americans gather with friends and family for backyard barbecues, lively parades, and stellar fireworks shows. Today’s artwork shows a video of the American flag waving and confetti sprinkled within the Google logo.

Yes, today is July 3rd, but many start celebrating today because tomorrow is Saturday and a day off anway.

Here is the GIF enlarged:

Fourth Of July 2026 6753651837111012 2xa

And when you click on the Doodle, you are taken to the Google Search results with confetti all over the results:

Google Fourth Of July 2026 250 Search Results

Here is a video from Google on how this Doodle was made:

Happy Fourth of July to all!

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2026

Oct 7, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Drops Review Snippets For Healthcare Web Pages

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Add To Calendar Feature

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updated Billing Menu With More Links

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Merchant Center New UCP Integration Hub

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Gains WhatsApp Button

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Third-Party Rates For Hotel Ads Feature Going Away On Sept. 30
Next Story: Google Tests New Local Places Layout Design

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.