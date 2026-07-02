Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2026

Jul 2, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now sends searchers to the publisher-hosted AMP page. Bing says it continously backfills data in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google Ads updated the all campaign drop down. Google Ads has new channel diagnostics for PMax campaigns. You can now unsubscribe from those book a call with your Google Ads expert emails. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • July 2026 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the monthly Google Webmaster report, where I summarize the major organic Google Search news and SEO topics from the past month. The big news was the Google June 2026 spam update, which took only two days to roll out and felt like it started earlier and was substantial.
  • Google Ads Makes Changes To Bidding For Campaigns Limited By Budget
    Google Ads, as we covered earlier, made changes to Target CPA & Target ROAS. But now, Google sent out an email about even more changes starting on August 17, 2026 around bidding for campaigns limited by budget. It seems like this bidding update will end up costing advertisers even more money.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Backfilled Data For AI Performance Reports On June 1st
    If you take a look at the Bing Webmaster Tools newish AI performance reports, you may see more data, impressions, etc showing up on and after June 1, 2026. Microsoft said this is just "regular data backfilling" and there are "no anomalies" (which I think is a dig at Google).
  • Google Ads Updates All Campaigns Drop Down
    Google has reportedly updated the Google Ads "All Campaigns" drop-down selection box to be from the center of the screen to the top-left corner and added the full campaign hierarchy in an expandable view.
  • Google Sends Searchers To Site-Hosted AMP Pages Instead Of Cached Page
    Google updated how it handles sending searchers to AMP pages within Google Search. Now Google will send searchers directly to publisher-hosted AMP pages instead of the cached pages displayed in an AMP viewer. Google said this was done because it "simplifies and reduces maintenance efforts for publishers who are creating AMP content."
  • Google Ads Performance Max Channel Diagnostics
    Google Ads is testing a new Channel Diagnostics feature for Performance Max campaigns within "Channel Performance" under the "Insights & Reports" section. This shows you the diagnostic data of all the channels together and of a specific channel in particular, all in one place.
  • You Can Now Unsubscribe From Google Ads Expert Book Call Emails
    Google has now added an unsubscribe option to those book a call with your Google Ads expert emails that you find in your inbox just way too often. This has been a complaint for a while, like since 2005 and we covered it many times, but in 2022, Google said it will do something about it. Well, in 2026, we now have an unsubscribe link.
  • Dancing At The Google Orb
    Here are several dozen dancers dancing by the Google Orb at the GooglePlex. I am not sure why they are doing this there, but here is the video I found of it on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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