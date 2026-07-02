Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now sends searchers to the publisher-hosted AMP page. Bing says it continously backfills data in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google Ads updated the all campaign drop down. Google Ads has new channel diagnostics for PMax campaigns. You can now unsubscribe from those book a call with your Google Ads expert emails. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

The Future of the Analyst Role: Two Paths Are Emerging, Digital Debrief

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

13 Marketing Roles Worth Adding (or Reimagining), Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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