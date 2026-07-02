Google Ads Updates All Campaigns Drop Down

Jul 2, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Concrete

Google has reportedly updated the Google Ads "All Campaigns" drop-down selection box to be from the center of the screen to the top-left corner and added the full campaign hierarchy in an expandable view.

This update was spotted by Vivek Gupta who posted the following screenshot on LinkedIn and then Hana Kobzová who posted on PPC News Feed:

Google Ads Updates All Campaigns

As you can see, the new interface has been moved to the top left corner of the screen. It also displays the full campaign hierarchy in an expandable view, "making it easier to navigate complex account structures," Hana wrote. Plus, there is a new search feature, helping advertisers quickly find campaigns and campaign groups.

Not everyone will see this update yet but it is supposedly being tested or being rolled out more broadly.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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