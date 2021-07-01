Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are now seeing signs starting on June 30th, two days after the rollout of the spam update, of fluctuations and ranking changes in Google Search - was it the spam update or a normal Google unconfirmed update? The crawled - currently not indexed notice in Search Console might be a sign of a quality issue. Did you know most SEOs learn SEO by just doing it? Google Ads tightened its ads policy in the UK around financial ads and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- June 30th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
Yesterday, June 30th, there may have been an unconfirmed update, just two days after Google ran the spam update - which ran on the 28th and would have then been seen more on June 29th than the 30th. But who knows, maybe it ran into the 29th and what we are seeing are fluctuations due to part two of the spam update?
- 77% Of SEOs Learned SEO Hands On
Last week we saw a poll about where SEOs go for help when they have an SEO problem. This week I see a poll from Carolyn Lyden on how most SEOs learned SEO. It seems like the vast majority of SEOs learned SEO hands-on, by getting their hands dirty and just doing the work.
- Crawled - Currently Not Indexed: A Sign Of A Google Quality Issue?
Are pages that are found in the Google Search Console coverage report, under "excluded" and labeled as "Crawled - currently not indexed" a sign that there are quality issues with not just those pages but also the site? Maybe. John Mueller of Google responded to Ori Zilbershtein implying that this may be such a sign.
- Google Tightens Policies For Financial Services Ads In UK
Google announced it will tighten its policies for Financial Services advertisers targeting searchers and consumers in the UK. The policy will be fully published on August 30, 2021 and then seven days later it will be enforced, on September 6, 2021.
- Google Forums Carousel In Mobile Search Results
Google seems to be testing a new flavor of the Question and Answer rich results in the mobile search results. Saad AK spotted Google showing a "forums" header above what looks like a Q&A rich results carousel in mobile search.
- The GooglePlex Has Snacks For Employees That Come In Post COVID
As people start to venture back out and some Google employees head back to the office, Google is restocking the food and snacks in the office. Here is a photo from Satyajeet Salgar who went to the of
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hi Julia, Looping back here. It's not possible to do this currently but I've passed the request along to the team., Ginny Marvin on Twitter
- With a manual action, you want to show to a knowledgable person that you understand what the problem was, that you've taken all of the necessary steps to resolve it and ideally that you won't do it again. Jus, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm going to introduce more weird names because apparently nomenclature is what's freaking people out nowadays. Let's start with multiverse; look it up, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- It's certainly possible that changes from 2019 (I don't know what you're specifically referring to) are still live today. Not everything changes every year., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Reach, compel, convert — attend SMX Convert for just $99
- Sharing is caring; Wednesday’s daily brief
- It can take hours to weeks for new content to be indexed, says Google
- Financial services advertisers in the UK must meet Google verification requirements by August 2021
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- The Benefits of Using BigQuery with Google Analytics Data, Bounteous
- Track Contact Form Submissions | Google Tag Manager & Google Analytics, Jeff Reinhold
Industry & Business
- An update on our progress in responsible AI innovation, Google Blog
- Microsoft and Google prepare to battle again after ending six-year truce, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- Short-Form vs. Long-Form Content: Which Do I Use?, SEM Rush
- The Intermediate Guide to Link Building, I Love SEO
Local & Maps
- How Local Guides highlight safe LGBTQ+ spaces on Google Maps, Local Guides Connect
- Celebrating Connect’s 5th Birthday, Local Guides Connect
Mobile & Voice
- Google updates Passes API to store COVID vaccination and testing information on Android devices, Google Developers Blog
- iPhone 12 Series Sales Cross 100 Million Mark Within 7 Months of Launch, Counter Point Research
SEO
- 7 Traffic-Crushing Google Penalties and How to Prevent Them, WordStream
- Core Web Vitals: A Guide to Improving Page Speed, SEM Rush
- Do the SEO workout to rank higher with your best content, Yoast
- Google Spam Update June 2021, Part 2, SISTRIX
PPC
- Building a better viewer experience with ad pods, Google Ads Help
- Factors Affecting Ecommerce PPC Performance, PPC Hero
- How We Prioritize Ongoing PPC Tasks, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- Updating Bulk Upload in Google Ads Scripts, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
Other Search
- Google rolls out 'more streamlined' Discover feed on Android, 9to5Google
- An exploration of art, nature and technology, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.