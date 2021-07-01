Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are now seeing signs starting on June 30th, two days after the rollout of the spam update, of fluctuations and ranking changes in Google Search - was it the spam update or a normal Google unconfirmed update? The crawled - currently not indexed notice in Search Console might be a sign of a quality issue. Did you know most SEOs learn SEO by just doing it? Google Ads tightened its ads policy in the UK around financial ads and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

June 30th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations

Yesterday, June 30th, there may have been an unconfirmed update, just two days after Google ran the spam update - which ran on the 28th and would have then been seen more on June 29th than the 30th. But who knows, maybe it ran into the 29th and what we are seeing are fluctuations due to part two of the spam update?

Last week we saw a poll about where SEOs go for help when they have an SEO problem. This week I see a poll from Carolyn Lyden on how most SEOs learned SEO. It seems like the vast majority of SEOs learned SEO hands-on, by getting their hands dirty and just doing the work.

Are pages that are found in the Google Search Console coverage report, under "excluded" and labeled as "Crawled - currently not indexed" a sign that there are quality issues with not just those pages but also the site? Maybe. John Mueller of Google responded to Ori Zilbershtein implying that this may be such a sign.

Google announced it will tighten its policies for Financial Services advertisers targeting searchers and consumers in the UK. The policy will be fully published on August 30, 2021 and then seven days later it will be enforced, on September 6, 2021.

Google seems to be testing a new flavor of the Question and Answer rich results in the mobile search results. Saad AK spotted Google showing a "forums" header above what looks like a Q&A rich results carousel in mobile search.

As people start to venture back out and some Google employees head back to the office, Google is restocking the food and snacks in the office. Here is a photo from Satyajeet Salgar who went to the of

