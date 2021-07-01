The GooglePlex Has Snacks For Employees That Come In Post COVID

As people start to venture back out and some Google employees head back to the office, Google is restocking the food and snacks in the office. Here is a photo from Satyajeet Salgar who went to the Google Mountain View office, aka the GooglePlex, and picked up some snacks while he was working.

He shared this photo on Twitter of the the snacks including Diet Coke, a vegan double chocolate club sandwich cake, yogurt parfait and other things.

