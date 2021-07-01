Google Forums Carousel In Mobile Search Results

Google seems to be testing a new flavor of the Question and Answer rich results in the mobile search results. Saad AK spotted Google showing a "forums" header above what looks like a Q&A rich results carousel in mobile search.

He shared a bunch of screenshots on Twitter, here is one of those screenshots:

This does remind me of the best answer carousel from 2017, which happened to be then called question and answer rich results/structured data and yes, we have seen tons of variations of how this looks.

Interesting Google is labeling it as "Forums" when the screen shots Saad show also include results that are not forums, like Vice.

I saw "Forums" Carousel in Google SERPs.



I think it's new.



Sending to @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/o5yPSvgXTm — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 29, 2021

