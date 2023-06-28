Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Webmaster Tools' new sitemap index coverage report may be rolling out for some. Google Analytics 4 finally supports AMP pages. Bing Chat now can predict the future of stock prices, well, kind of... Google Ads may disapprove ads using third-party click tracking services. Google local panels shows "by owner" button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Webmaster Tools Testing Sitemap Index Coverage Report In The Wild
A few months ago, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing, told us and even showed us an example, of a new Sitemap Index Coverage Report within Bing Webmaster Tools. It seems some are now seeing this report live for some of their verified profiles within Bing Webmaster Tools.
- Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline
With the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline just a couple days away now, Google finally added support for AMP pages with GA4. This is something many have been asking for since Google told us about the sunsetting of Universal Analytics and Google promised they were working on.
- Google Ads May Disapprove Ads For Using Third-Party Click Tracking
Google has posted an update that says it may disapprove some ads for using third-party click-tracking services that are not on their approved list. Google said this currently only applies if you start using these click-tracking services after the week of August 28th.
- Bing Chat Can Predict Future Stock Prices
Bing Chat is now rolling out a feature to infer the market's probability of future stock prices. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this feature is starting to roll out and "this is not done by any free consumer tool yet, I think," he added.
- Google Local Panel With "By Owner" Button
Google has added a "by owner" button to the local panel, the local business profile listing, within Google Search. When you click on it, it shows you the business description and Google Posts/Updates provided by the business owner.
- Indoor Google Bike
Here is a photo from the Google Netherlands office where they have this small indoor bike. I guess some Googlers can use it to get around the office. I wonder if it is safe. :)
Other Great Search Threads:
- (first aid)Ranking disappears after changing title and description, WebmasterWorld
- I'd started to take it from granted, but I had a task today that required a bunch of searching and aggregation across sites. It felt at least an order of magnitude easier..., Satyajeet Salgar on Twitter
- We don't really differentiate, so 308 is fine. 308 is basically (simplified!) a 301 with support for POST requests. There's also 307, which does the same for 302 redirects. Even 302 vs 301 is basically no big difference for Google; you don't "lose" PageRa, John Mueller on Twitter
- We have to figure it out if there's no hreflang at all too. We work hard at figuring out something reasonable, but if you have preferences, make them known to us., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- GA4 launches AMP support
- Is Google Analytics 4 right for you? What you need to consider
- Steal this 3-step content optimization blueprint that drove a 121.9% traffic increase in one year
- Google Ads fixes missing data issue
- Why strong Google Ads creative is THE priority for advertisers
- Do your SEO and PPC teams need upskilling or reskilling?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to decide if GA4 is right for you, MarTech
- Ingesting and cross-analyzing analytics data in Oncrawl, Oncrawl
Industry & Business
- Google cuts jobs at Waze as it continues to merge mapping products, CNBC
- Google Violated Its Standards in Ad Deals, Research Finds, Wall Street Journal
- Transparency and brand safety on Google Video Partners, Google Blog
- Google distances itself from planned drag performance after employee petition, NBC Bay Area
- Google has had productive talks with EU on AI Act, cloud boss says, CNBC
- How to build your career at an SEO agency, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
Links & Content Marketing
- Ask Why Before You Buy Content Tech (Even AI), Content Marketing Institute
- Digital Content Creation: What It Is & How to Do It Successfully, Ahrefs
- What is tone of voice and why does it matter?, Koozai
Local & Maps
- 12 Local Search Developments You Need to Know About from Q2 2023, Moz
- Fake Google reviews targeting Colorado businesses, Denver 7
- Sparkling Local SEO Tips for Fireworks Stands With Seasonal Google Business Profiles, Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Google Reportedly Killed Its AR Glasses Project, UploadVR
- How 5 apps were redesigned for foldable phones, Google Blog
- Pixel Fold will have official DIY repair parts, 9to5Google
- Vision Pro safe area limited to 10x10 feet for VR experiences, 9to5Google
SEO
- 10 Expert Skills of an SEO Agency, BruceClay
- 14 Free Keyword Research Tools to Boost Your SEO, The Upper Ranks
- How Generative AI is Changing Marketing, SearchRank
- Working as a Top Neurodivergent SEO, Rank Ranger
- Yoast SEO 20.10 brings a brand-new support/FAQ section, Yoast
PPC
- Policy update: New cars can now be advertised in Virginia, Google Merchant Center Help
- SEO Keyword Examples and When to Use Each Type?, PPC Expo
- Jeff Green: 'I think it's a strategic mistake for Google to get rid of cookies in Q1 2024', Digiday
Search Features
- 4 ways Google Search can help you shop smarter, Google Blog
- Bing AI in Microsoft Edge gets nifty new export features, Windows Central
- People Also Search For, Or Do They Always? How Google Might Use A Trained Generative Model To Generate Query Variants For Search Features Like PASF, PAA and more [Patent], GSQI
Other Search
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing, TechCrunch
- This One Factor Could Kill Bing Chat. Google SGE and Perplexity AI are in a Different League., Synthedia
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.