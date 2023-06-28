Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2023

Jun 28, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Webmaster Tools' new sitemap index coverage report may be rolling out for some. Google Analytics 4 finally supports AMP pages. Bing Chat now can predict the future of stock prices, well, kind of... Google Ads may disapprove ads using third-party click tracking services. Google local panels shows "by owner" button.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Webmaster Tools Testing Sitemap Index Coverage Report In The Wild
    A few months ago, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing, told us and even showed us an example, of a new Sitemap Index Coverage Report within Bing Webmaster Tools. It seems some are now seeing this report live for some of their verified profiles within Bing Webmaster Tools.
  • Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline
    With the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline just a couple days away now, Google finally added support for AMP pages with GA4. This is something many have been asking for since Google told us about the sunsetting of Universal Analytics and Google promised they were working on.
  • Google Ads May Disapprove Ads For Using Third-Party Click Tracking
    Google has posted an update that says it may disapprove some ads for using third-party click-tracking services that are not on their approved list. Google said this currently only applies if you start using these click-tracking services after the week of August 28th.
  • Bing Chat Can Predict Future Stock Prices
    Bing Chat is now rolling out a feature to infer the market's probability of future stock prices. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this feature is starting to roll out and "this is not done by any free consumer tool yet, I think," he added.
  • Google Local Panel With "By Owner" Button
    Google has added a "by owner" button to the local panel, the local business profile listing, within Google Search. When you click on it, it shows you the business description and Google Posts/Updates provided by the business owner.
  • Indoor Google Bike
    Here is a photo from the Google Netherlands office where they have this small indoor bike. I guess some Googlers can use it to get around the office. I wonder if it is safe. :)

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

