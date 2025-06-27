Google seems to be rolling out an update to its Ad Preview tool within Google Ads. The ad preview tool also shows a preview of a Google search result page for a specific term. This helps you view which ads and assets are appearing for your keyword, Google explained.

Govind Singh Panwar spotted the change and explained on X that he "Spotted a new UI-UX change in Google Ads Ad Preview." He added, "Now, the preview is also showing for missing assets and it asks you to add them before you can see the ad. Some may find it useful. I don’t. I want to preview ads with the assets I already have."

Here are his screenshots:

What do you all think? Useful or annoying?

Forum discussion at X.