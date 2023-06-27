Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2023

Jun 27, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped support for ping endpoints with XML sitemaps. Google Ads had a data issue in the morning. Google is testing larger product images for search result snippets. Google Analytics 4 is dropping some attribution models. Google's Ads Liaison provided an explainer on value-based bidding. Google Knowledge Panels got a bit of an update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Bug With Displaying Recent Data
    As of 7:13 am ET this morning, Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads where advertisers "may not have access to the most recent data," Google said.
  • Google To Drop Support For Sitemaps Ping Endpoints In 6-Months
    Google announced it would end support for Sitemaps ping endpoints in six months. Google said this is because they are "not very useful" and the "vast majority of the submissions lead to spam."
  • Google Tests Larger Product Images For Search Snippets Again
    Google is once again testing larger product images in the search results for specific search results snippets. This is not the product grid results, but the product images on the side of the search result snippets.
  • Google Analytics 4 Dropping Many Attribution Models
    A Google Analytics expert, Charles Farina spotted that Google Analytics 4, which had tracking for many attribution models, keeps reducing the specific attribution cases you can track. We are now down to just access last click and data-driven attribution.
  • Google Knowledge Panels Gets Small Update For Newsy Topics
    It looks like Google is rolling out a small update for knowledge panels in the mobile search results with more card-like results and a larger card at the top and also summary cards.
  • Google's Ads Liaison Gives Explainer On Value Based Bidding
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted a Twitter thread with an explainer on Google Ads value-based bidding, VBB. Ginny wrote, "We've had lots of questions & heard some misconceptions about value-based bidding (VBB) recently. This week, I'll be sharing info & resources about VBB & answering any questions you've got at the end of the week."
  • Google Search Champion Event
    Here is a photo I found from the Google Tel Aviv, Israel office of some sort of event. The event was named the Google Search Champion event and I have no idea what took place here but it sounds intere

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Ads Bug With Displaying Recent Data
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus