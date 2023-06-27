Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped support for ping endpoints with XML sitemaps. Google Ads had a data issue in the morning. Google is testing larger product images for search result snippets. Google Analytics 4 is dropping some attribution models. Google's Ads Liaison provided an explainer on value-based bidding. Google Knowledge Panels got a bit of an update.

Optimize Metrics with GA4 Business Objectives Collections, CMSWire

Google execs hope new search feature will help amid Reddit blackouts, CNBC

