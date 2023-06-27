Google Analytics 4 Dropping Many Attribution Models

A Google Analytics expert, Charles Farina spotted that Google Analytics 4, which had tracking for many attribution models, keeps reducing the specific attribution cases you can track. We are now down to just access last click and data-driven attribution.

Charles wrote on Twitter, "RIP to the Attribution Models in GA4. Google has rolled out the change, where new property/accounts can only access last click and data-driven attribution."

Here is his screenshot:

Greg Finn, PPC expert, added, "Sad day. This was honestly what I was looking forward to most about with GA4 - the ability to change ALL date based off your attribution. Sadly now only left with Last Click and DDA."

Here are those tweets:

Update: Some are actually seeing this data: