Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2022

Jun 27, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has updated its crawl stats help document, it is worth a review. Google will pay Wikipedia for content used in knowledge panels and Google Search. Microsoft Bing is testing this weird "click to see full result" feature. Bing is also testing "from this page" enhanced featured snippets. As a reminder, Google has not had a supplemental index in a dozen or so years. Plus, I have a super fun vlog for you of an SEO contest between an SEO couple - Jaimie and Jon Clark.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Updates Crawl Stats Report Help Docs
    Google has also updated the crawl stats report help documentation last week. Google made a lot of support documentation changes in the past week including product rich results, Googlebot doc, job posting help doc, moving the HTTP status codes doc and also this crawl stats report help document.
  • Reminder: The Google Supplemental Index Has Not Existed In Over A Decade
    Over the past several days I have noticed a bunch of SEOs sharing information about the Google supplemental index and talking SEO strategies related to it. Just as a PSA, the Google supplemental index has not been in existence for a dozen or so years now.
  • Bing Search Results Tests "Click To See Full Answer"
    Here is a weird one from Microsoft Bing, it seems to be tested "click to see full answer" in its search results answer section before showing you the answer. I mean, this seems super counterintuitive for a search engine to require an additional click, but hey - search engines test a lot of things.
  • Bing Testing From This Page Featured Snippet On Steroids
    Microsoft Bing is testing what might be a featured snippet on steroids with a section named "from this page" in the search results page. This box shows you detailed automated generated question and answer content.
  • Google To Pay Wikipedia For Content In Knowledge Panel & Search
    A week or so ago, Wikipedia announced Wikimedia Enterprise, a paid service for large organizations who want to repurpose Wikimedia content, to pay for that content. So Google, who repurposes a lot of Wikipedia content, will start to pay for content shown in Google Search, like the knowledge panels.
  • Vlog #179: Jaimie Clark vs Jon Clark - Who Is A Better SEO?
    Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company...
  • Graffiti Urban Artist Climbs To Place Art Outside Google Dublin
    I spotted this photo of what I first thought was someone trying to find a way to break in to the Google Dublin office and self-incriminating himself by foolishly publishing it to Instagram. Instead, h

