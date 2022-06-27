Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has updated its crawl stats help document, it is worth a review. Google will pay Wikipedia for content used in knowledge panels and Google Search. Microsoft Bing is testing this weird "click to see full result" feature. Bing is also testing "from this page" enhanced featured snippets. As a reminder, Google has not had a supplemental index in a dozen or so years. Plus, I have a super fun vlog for you of an SEO contest between an SEO couple - Jaimie and Jon Clark.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Updates Crawl Stats Report Help Docs
Google has also updated the crawl stats report help documentation last week. Google made a lot of support documentation changes in the past week including product rich results, Googlebot doc, job posting help doc, moving the HTTP status codes doc and also this crawl stats report help document.
- Reminder: The Google Supplemental Index Has Not Existed In Over A Decade
Over the past several days I have noticed a bunch of SEOs sharing information about the Google supplemental index and talking SEO strategies related to it. Just as a PSA, the Google supplemental index has not been in existence for a dozen or so years now.
- Bing Search Results Tests "Click To See Full Answer"
Here is a weird one from Microsoft Bing, it seems to be tested "click to see full answer" in its search results answer section before showing you the answer. I mean, this seems super counterintuitive for a search engine to require an additional click, but hey - search engines test a lot of things.
- Bing Testing From This Page Featured Snippet On Steroids
Microsoft Bing is testing what might be a featured snippet on steroids with a section named "from this page" in the search results page. This box shows you detailed automated generated question and answer content.
- Google To Pay Wikipedia For Content In Knowledge Panel & Search
A week or so ago, Wikipedia announced Wikimedia Enterprise, a paid service for large organizations who want to repurpose Wikimedia content, to pay for that content. So Google, who repurposes a lot of Wikipedia content, will start to pay for content shown in Google Search, like the knowledge panels.
- Vlog #179: Jaimie Clark vs Jon Clark - Who Is A Better SEO?
Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company...
- Graffiti Urban Artist Climbs To Place Art Outside Google Dublin
I spotted this photo of what I first thought was someone trying to find a way to break in to the Google Dublin office and self-incriminating himself by foolishly publishing it to Instagram. Instead, h
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'd ignore them., John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd stil fix the redirects, John Mueller on Twitter
- Great websites fulfill an unmet need for users, it gives them a unique & valuable treat. You're not going to find a list of things that are missing on the web b, John Mueller on Twitter
- I think you're making some assumptions here. First, this URL and DA has no effect for Google. Secondly, DA is a metric that Moz ma, John Mueller on Twitter
- New Search Engine: Andi (YC W22), WebmasterWorld
- Italian Data Protection Authority Latest to Rule Against Google Analytics, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How Google creates knowledge panels
- Core Web Vitals scores improving for top-ranked sites
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Why SEO must start with strategy, planning
- Virtual environment optimization (VEO) is coming. Ready for it?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Find and Prevent PII in GA: 3 Steps with Templates | Seer Interactive, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Here’s Google’s letter saying employees can relocate to states with abortion rights, The Verge
- Google's next housing project: A historic San Jose home, San Jose Spotlight
- Exclusive: Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Is Purpose-Led Marketing a Growth Killer? [Rose-Colored Glasses], Content Marketing Institute
- Need Content Freelancers? Try This Agency's Accidental (But Successful!) Model, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Apple TV will get A14 update, new HomePod to use S8 chip, AppleInsider
- How to change the Google Assistant's voice, Android Police
SEO
- SEO Split Test Result: Changed Meta Descriptions to The On-Page H1 Plus a CTA., Semrush
- 17 Common SEO Audit Issues Revealed, I Love SEO
- How to Audit Your Schema Markup, I Love SEO
- SEO Migration Checklist – How To Not Lose traffic, Koozai
PPC
- How to Change Landing Page in Google Ads?, PPC Expo
- Increase Performance By Utilizing Trusted Store Badge In Google Shopping, FeedArmy
Search Features
- How to remove Bing Image from Search Bar on Windows 10, The Windows Club
Other Search
- MrBeast explains YouTube’s algorithm, TechCrunch
- Post-Roe Privacy, Page Speed = Revenue, Quiet AR Revolution, Near Media
- Top Google Searches (US & Worldwide), Ahrefs
- Apple Is Not Defending Browser Engine Choice, Infrequently Noted
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.