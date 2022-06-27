Vlog #179: Jaimie Clark vs Jon Clark - Who Is A Better SEO?

Jaimie and Jon Clark came for a visit and we all spoke SEO and a lot more. Jaimie Clark is the VP of SEO at Centerfield, she was previously the Head of SEO at Wirecutter, a New York Times company. Jon Clark runs his own firm, Moving Traffic Media and was previously an SEO at some large companies.

In any event I first pinned them against each other in a game of SEO trivia - guess who won?

The trivia questions featured answers with Matt Cutts, Vanessa Fox, Panda vs Penguin, disavow files, Medic updates, new queries, John Mueller, Danny Sullivan, Gary Illyes, Ginny Marvin, Daniel Waisberg, Paul Haahr, Urchin, Android, YouTube, Fitbit, Apple, title links vs title tags, authorship, domain authority, RankBrain, EAT, YMYL, and more.

Hope you enjoyed this one, it was a lot of fun for me at least. But in part two we get into the real interview.

