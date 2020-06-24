Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts
Google updated its Google Posts content policy with a fun new policy line. It reads "Google My Business is not meant to be a forum for general political, social commentary, or personal rants. Content that does not meet this standard will be removed."
- Google Local Panel Box With "Service Update" Box
Google is testing showing a "service update" section in the Google local panels for some businesses. It seems to be a section to update searchers around COVID-19 changes to the business hours or services, like dine-in or curbside and takeout options for restaurants.
- Google Maps Street View Adds Icon To Launch Business Knowledge Panel
Thibault Adda noticed that now when in Google Maps Street View imagery, and you are looking at a specific business, you might get an icon that you can click on to trigger the launch of the local business knowledge panel. This makes a lot of sense and can be useful for searchers.
- Google People Also Search For Ads Carousel Now On Desktop
We saw Google testing a new ad carousel on mobile named "people also search for" and now we see Google testing this on the desktop results. Leann Pickard posted a screen shot of this on Twitter showing this Google Ads interface under a search result snippets.
- Google Ads Moving Some To Target Impression Share Strategy
Google announced that it will soon move existing campaigns using Target Search Page Location and Target Outranking Share bid strategies to Target Impression Share strategy based on previous target locations and historical impression share.
- Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues
Google's Martin Splitt confirmed that Google has fixed an issue with it indexing some Disqus comments. The issue has been around for several months, at least since before last December. Last week Martin Splitt from Google took notice of the issue and said it will be fixed. As of last night, it is now fixed.
- Google Austin Building & The Super G Logo
Here is a photo of a part of the Google Austin office building. It has a cool architecture look but it also looks slick with the super G Google logo in the top corner.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- @bing I have a complaint, but don't know how to address you directly. I did a Bing search as on the screenshot attached. Looking for a Ukrainian official, I got pictures of a Crimean traitor. https://t.co/MMyVZu4W5S, Philip Larmett on Twitter
- Across the whole web, Google almost never crawls URLs daily. Crawling is not a measure of importance or relevance. There's absolutely no need to try to force daily recrawling., John Mueller on Twitter
- French Court Upheld $56 million Fine Over Google Privacy Breach, WebmasterWorld
- I should have known that SEOs both want to hide the links and make sure they count, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd work backwards from the kind of rich result you're aiming for, and checking the policies to see if it would be relevant. Just dropping any SD on a page because it's "not wrong" doesn't mean you, John Mueller on Twitter
- Search Console data is based purely on Google Search, it wouldn't be affected by the choice of browser. I don't know enough about the interactions with Analytics to say what the effect there might be., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
