Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2020

Jun 24, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts
    Google updated its Google Posts content policy with a fun new policy line. It reads "Google My Business is not meant to be a forum for general political, social commentary, or personal rants. Content that does not meet this standard will be removed."
  • Google Local Panel Box With "Service Update" Box
    Google is testing showing a "service update" section in the Google local panels for some businesses. It seems to be a section to update searchers around COVID-19 changes to the business hours or services, like dine-in or curbside and takeout options for restaurants.
  • Google Maps Street View Adds Icon To Launch Business Knowledge Panel
    Thibault Adda noticed that now when in Google Maps Street View imagery, and you are looking at a specific business, you might get an icon that you can click on to trigger the launch of the local business knowledge panel. This makes a lot of sense and can be useful for searchers.
  • Google People Also Search For Ads Carousel Now On Desktop
    We saw Google testing a new ad carousel on mobile named "people also search for" and now we see Google testing this on the desktop results. Leann Pickard posted a screen shot of this on Twitter showing this Google Ads interface under a search result snippets.
  • Google Ads Moving Some To Target Impression Share Strategy
    Google announced that it will soon move existing campaigns using Target Search Page Location and Target Outranking Share bid strategies to Target Impression Share strategy based on previous target locations and historical impression share.
  • Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues
    Google's Martin Splitt confirmed that Google has fixed an issue with it indexing some Disqus comments. The issue has been around for several months, at least since before last December. Last week Martin Splitt from Google took notice of the issue and said it will be fixed. As of last night, it is now fixed.
  • Google Austin Building & The Super G Logo
    Here is a photo of a part of the Google Austin office building. It has a cool architecture look but it also looks slick with the super G Google logo in the top corner.

