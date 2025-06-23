Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2025

Jun 23, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Nick Fox questions the click-through studies on AI Overviews. Google touts its index freshness as an advantage for its AI services. Google Ads is testing a more compact segment dropdown menu. Google Merchant Center brings back product status changes. Bing is testing an updated image carousel. And Jill Whalen, industry legend, has passed at the young age of 63.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Questions AI Overview Click Studies & Says Web Is Thriving
    Jason Howell on the AI Inside podcast had Nick Fox, VP of Search at Google, on a few weeks ago. In that interview, he said that the methodologies used by the click studies done on AI Overviews can be "questioned." He added, "from our point of view the web is thriving."
  • Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI
    Google's Jeff Dean, the lead of Google AI and a Google veteran since 1999, highlighted Google's index freshness as one of its key advantages in its AI services. On X, Jeff posted, "Index freshness is something I and many others at Google have worked on for many years."
  • Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu
    Google Ads is testing a new version of the segment dropdown menu within the advertiser console. The new version is a more compact version that displays more options on your screen simultaneously.
  • Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning
    Google appears to be reintroducing the "product status change" report within Google Merchant Center. This displays the historical changes of your product statuses and is a feature that was greatly missed.
  • Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images
    Microsoft is testing a new image carousel within the Bing Search results. This image carousel shows two rows of images, instead of one, has related searches with an arrow at the top of the carousel and a new larger squared off arrow format.
  • The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Jill Whalen - Content SEO Hero & Legend
    It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting that one of the founding pillars of the SEO industry, one of the first female SEOs in our industry, and one of the individuals who made the industry what it is today, has passed away. Jill Whalen retired from SEO over a decade ago after her fight to ensure SEOs take content seriously, over other factors, was victorious.
  • Google Android XR Glasses & App
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a close up of the new Google glasses with Android XR built in. You can also see it next to the app designed for it which seems to be named Google Martha?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2025

Jun 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Questions AI Overview Click Studies & Says Web Is Thriving

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Questions AI Overview Click Studies & Says Web Is Thriving

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.