Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Nick Fox questions the click-through studies on AI Overviews. Google touts its index freshness as an advantage for its AI services. Google Ads is testing a more compact segment dropdown menu. Google Merchant Center brings back product status changes. Bing is testing an updated image carousel. And Jill Whalen, industry legend, has passed at the young age of 63.

