Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Blue Beer

Microsoft is testing a new image carousel within the Bing Search results. This image carousel shows two rows of images, instead of one, has related searches with an arrow at the top of the carousel and a new larger squared off arrow format.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. He wrote, "Bing is testing a new version of its image pack. It is more visible and features two large, highlighted horizontal scrolling options."

I was able to replicate it, here is the new version:

Bing Image Carousel Larger Square Arrows

And here is the original version:

Bing Image Carousel Arrows Normal

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

