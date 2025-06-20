Google Video Search Tests Speaker Icon With Language Label

Google is testing placing a speaker icon next to the video snippets. The speaker icon includes a language label indicating what language the video is in.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted a screenshot on Mastodon of the German Google video search results. Here it is:

Google Video Snippet Speaker Icon Lang

Frank wrote, "Google is testing a loudspeaker symbol in video search results. The signs alongside the symbols most likely represent languages."

Google has used similar speaker icons before for people also ask, local panels, bard and more.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 



