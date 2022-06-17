Google: Don't Publish Empty Or Blank Pages

An SEO asked Google's John Mueller if it is okay or even a good idea to publish blank or empty pages so Google can find those URLs? John Mueller said no, don't publish empty pages to the web.

The question was "is it a good idea to make a website live even if there is no content on some pages?" I am trying to think why this would be considered a good idea? I am thinking maybe he wants to jump start indexing by feeding Google a URL, even though that page has no content? I mean, that probably will backfire being that if Google sees not content, Google might decide not to check that page again for a while (even classify it as duplicate).

John Mueller of Google responded on Twitter saying "Just make the pages live that have content? It would be annoying as a user to get promised while browsing your site and just not get it. Build it out when you have time, but don't just publish empty pages."

So no, don't publish empty pages as an SEO strategy or any type of strategy...

Here are those tweets:

Just make the pages live that have content? It would be annoying as a user to get promised while browsing your site and just not get it. Build it out when you have time, but don't just publish empty pages. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2022

