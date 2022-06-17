Google Does Not Use Bing's Index When It Has No Results

I found a super interesting question on Twitter. the other day where someone asked, would it be possible for Google Search to use Microsoft Bing's index when Google has no results for a query. Like Bing would be Google's supplemental index.

The answer is no, obviously but it was a new question I've never seen asked before.

I mean, how often do you see Google not showing results for a query. And when you do, Google has fishing game and sometimes offers searching tips to aid searchers on how to find what they need.

The person asked, "if Google have no any relevant content index for particular queries, then is Google check the indexing content for that queries on other search engine like bing to add the pages in Google indexing." John replied "No, I don't think that would be practical."

No, I don't think that would be practical. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 15, 2022

That would be funny if Google did that but it would also be shocking for many reasons.

