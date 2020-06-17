Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Should You Break Up Your CSS & JavaScript Files Into Smaller Chunks? Here Is What Google Said.
Bartosz Goralewicz asked Martin Splitt of Google an interesting question. He asked if we should break out CSS and JavaScript files into smaller chunks of files or not. The answer from Martin is a long one but in short, it depends. :-)
- The Google Page Experience Scores Will Use AMP Version
I already said this when I wrote about the Google Page Experience Update but it is important to say again. If you have an AMP version and your site is on mobile-first indexing, which all sites should be by the end of this year, then Google's Page Experience update will measure your AMP page, not your mobile or desktop page.
- Google Images Tests Query Expander Drop Down On Image Previews
Brian Freiesleben spotted a new feature Google is testing in Google Image search. When you click on an image preview on mobile, he saw Google showing related or query expander drop downs under the image. When you click on it, it shows more information about that image.
- Google Fixing Bug Where Dealership Service Shops Show Over Main Dealership Local Panel
In early March, Google added a feature to Google My Business that allow car dealerships to have multiple Google My Business listings within Google Local and Google Maps. But now it seems that for some dealerships, the service listing is showing above the main dealership listing - which is causing problems for these dealerships.
- Google Online Care Icon Added To Local Pack
We have seen Google add the "get online care" details to a local panel, when you click on a medical and health related local result in Google. But now Google has added the "online care" icons to the higher level, local pack.
- Google: One Million Sites Using Rel=Sponsored
An interesting tidbit from the podcast from the Google folks was that Gary Illyes from Google said a heck of a lot of sites are already using the rel=sponsored link attribute. He said one million sites are already using the rel=sponsored link attribute.
- Google Bike Riding Into The Sunset
Here is an uplifting photo I found on Instagram outside of the Google Mountain View, California offices. You have someone riding a Google bike through the GooglePlex into the sunset.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Other Search
