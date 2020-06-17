Google: One Million Sites Using Rel=Sponsored

An interesting tidbit from the podcast from the Google folks was that Gary Illyes from Google said a heck of a lot of sites are already using the rel=sponsored link attribute. He said one million sites are already using the rel=sponsored link attribute.

This attribute was announced last September and it is optional, it is just to benefit Google, not you.

Gary was pleased to see so many sites adopt it, so quickly, without arm twisting.

The number, one million, seemed high to me, so I asked what the SEO community thought. I figured most didn't hear the figure in the podcast so I created a Twitter poll.

Less than 10% of those who took my poll said it was at the one million mark. Most thought it was closer to a thousand. Go figure.

Bit of an update; it might be URLs versus sites, but he did say sites in the podcast:

