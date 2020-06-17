Google Images Tests Query Expander Drop Down On Image Previews

Jun 17, 2020 • 7:46 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Brian Freiesleben spotted a new feature Google is testing in Google Image search. When you click on an image preview on mobile, he saw Google showing related or query expander drop downs under the image. When you click on it, it shows more information about that image.

He posted this on Twitter and I guess this shows a way for Google to show more information about the image without having to click off of Google?

Here are screen shots:

When you click on it, see, it shows more information, like a small featured snippet for the image:

Like Google sends us too much traffic already from image search...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

