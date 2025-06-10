Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple demoed the Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence updates coming to Apple devices. Google Ads AI Max is coming to all in Q3 2025. Google is testing ads at the bottom of the local pack. Google Search Console data has been stuck since June 3rd. Google Ads is testing URL inclusion and exclusion. Google is testing product tags in local photos. Google Ads had an "issue" yesterday that has been resolved; it was probably an ad serving issue.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads AI Max Coming To All In Q3 2025
    Google's new AI Max in Google Ads for Search campaigns is coming to all advertisers in Q3 of 2025. As a reminder, Google says AI Max for Search campaigns is a "new, one-click feature suite" that brings you a "suite of targeting and creative enhancements" of "the best of Google AI to your Search campaigns."
  • Google Ads At Bottom Of Google Local Map Pack
    Google seems to be testing displaying local ads at the bottom of the Google local map pack in the Google Search results. Normally the sponsored ads are at the top of the local pack, but here they are at the bottom.
  • Google Search Console API Data Stuck Since June 3rd
    Google Search Console's API has not reported on data since June 3rd. The API is simply stuck since then, and I am not sure if it has anything to do with the Google Discover reporting issues or not - I suspect not fully since those were different dates.
  • Google Ads Tests URL Inclusions & Exclusions For Search Campaigns
    Google Ads seems to be testing URL inclusions and exclusions for Search campaigns. This will allow you to control which URLs your ads can show for, or not come up for your search campaigns.
  • Apple Visual Intelligence iOS26: Screen Search With Google, ChatGPT & Apps
    Apple had its WWDC 2025 event yesterday and actually led off right away with Apple Intelligence and then later spoke about its Apple Visual Intelligence. Basically, Apple said they need to perfect it, so there will be more to come in the coming year.
  • Google Local Photos Testing Product Tags
    Google is testing adding product tags to photos within Google Local carousel's photos. These tags are overlayed on the "explore through photos" unit.
  • Google Ads Confirms Issue - Maybe Ads Not Displaying
    Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads this morning, saying, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly."
  • New Game Tables In Google Game Room
    Seems like Google has a number of new gaming tables in their game room at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California. The gaming tables seem to include a pool table and a new ping pong table.

