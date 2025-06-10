Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Apple demoed the Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence updates coming to Apple devices. Google Ads AI Max is coming to all in Q3 2025. Google is testing ads at the bottom of the local pack. Google Search Console data has been stuck since June 3rd. Google Ads is testing URL inclusion and exclusion. Google is testing product tags in local photos. Google Ads had an "issue" yesterday that has been resolved; it was probably an ad serving issue.
Google Ads AI Max Coming To All In Q3 2025
Google's new AI Max in Google Ads for Search campaigns is coming to all advertisers in Q3 of 2025. As a reminder, Google says AI Max for Search campaigns is a "new, one-click feature suite" that brings you a "suite of targeting and creative enhancements" of "the best of Google AI to your Search campaigns."
Google Ads At Bottom Of Google Local Map Pack
Google seems to be testing displaying local ads at the bottom of the Google local map pack in the Google Search results. Normally the sponsored ads are at the top of the local pack, but here they are at the bottom.
Google Search Console API Data Stuck Since June 3rd
Google Search Console's API has not reported on data since June 3rd. The API is simply stuck since then, and I am not sure if it has anything to do with the Google Discover reporting issues or not - I suspect not fully since those were different dates.
Google Ads Tests URL Inclusions & Exclusions For Search Campaigns
Google Ads seems to be testing URL inclusions and exclusions for Search campaigns. This will allow you to control which URLs your ads can show for, or not come up for your search campaigns.
Apple Visual Intelligence iOS26: Screen Search With Google, ChatGPT & Apps
Apple had its WWDC 2025 event yesterday and actually led off right away with Apple Intelligence and then later spoke about its Apple Visual Intelligence. Basically, Apple said they need to perfect it, so there will be more to come in the coming year.
Google Local Photos Testing Product Tags
Google is testing adding product tags to photos within Google Local carousel's photos. These tags are overlayed on the "explore through photos" unit.
Google Ads Confirms Issue - Maybe Ads Not Displaying
Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads this morning, saying, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly."
New Game Tables In Google Game Room
Seems like Google has a number of new gaming tables in their game room at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California. The gaming tables seem to include a pool table and a new ping pong table.
- Google AI now shows “Ask a follow-up” prompts to help you go deeper with your queries. It’s like your search engine is saying: “Don’t stop here. Let’s explore more, Sachin Patel on X
- If you had asked me in 2002 when I started doing PPC whether I thought we'd ever see $1,000 clicks, I would have laughed you out of the room. Today, Melissa L Mackey on X
- Interested in AIOs? Here's a doozy of an AIO. No sources on the right side by default, a ton of underlined links to fresh Google SERPs, and then the sources are finally provided at the bottom, but there are a ton of them (too many I, Glenn Gabe on X
- So many tutorials and tips and articles on how to make sure your brand is visible in LLMs. Feels like 2008. Have we learned nothing as an industry? Brands act as a semantic anchor. No amount of Temu SEO advice is going to help you anchor, Myriam Jessier on Bluesky
- Two months ago, Google emailed users who manage Business Profiles for schools warning that reviews would be removed and completely disabled by April 30, 2025. https://t.co/TO0sxTU7av There was a delay but it has now rolled out in No, Stefan Somborac on X
- Trump likely will delay TikTok ban again
- Google Ads may pause your account for manager violations
- Why user-generated content works well for SEO
- SEO attribution in 2025: Why it’s broken and what you can do
- Mordy Oberstein on old vs. new SEO, Google rank volatility, and an era of refinement
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Another failed attempt to kill SEO, DEJAN
- Google battling ‘fox infestation’ on roof of £1bn London office, The Guardian
- Google fixes bug that could reveal users' private phone numbers, TechCrunch
- How PR teams are navigating the shift from SEO to AEO, Ad Age
- OpenAI hits $10 billion in annualized revenue fueled by ChatGPT growth, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Book Recommendations For (Copy)writers In A Slump, Alice Rowan
- How to Check Backlinks in Google Search Console, Search Royals
- Truly Localizing Your Content Matters, BrightLocal
Local & Maps
- Apple Announces CarPlay Updates With Widgets, Live Activities, and More, MacRumors
- CarPlay will get widget support this fall, The Verge
Mobile & Voice
- Apple introduces live translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone at WWDC 25, TechCrunch
- Apple Is Pushing AI Into More of Its Products—but Still Lacks a State-of-the-Art Model, Wired
- Apple's iOS 26 betas are available next month, Engadget
- Apple's visionOS 26 brings eye-scrolling and support for PS VR2 controllers, Engadget
- ChatGPT Integration Coming to Apple's Image Playground, MacRumors
- iOS 26: Visual Intelligence Now Searches On-Screen Content, MacRumors
- It's Time to Kill Siri, Wired
- OpenAI updates ChatGPT's voice mode with more natural-sounding speech, TechCrunch
- Still no AI-powered, 'more personalized' Siri from Apple at WWDC 25, TechCrunch
- To fix Apple Intelligence, Apple needs to be honest about its capabilities, Engadget
SEO
- AlsoAsked MCP Server: Bringing "People Also Ask" Insights Directly into AI, Metehan
- How In-House SEOs Collaborate with Developers to Get Technical SEO Requests Implemented, Digitaloft
- RegEx for SEO: ready-to-implement use cases, Women in Tech SEO
- SEO for Google's AI Fan-Out Results, Practical Ecommerce
- We Studied the Impact of AI Search on SEO Traffic | Our Findings, Semrush
- What Stakeholders Actually Want to See Included in SEO Reports, Digitaloft
- How to Measure Brand Awareness with Google Search Console for a Financial Brand., Corina Burri
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider Update – Version 22.0, Screaming Frog
- SEO Is Dead, According to Google, Inc
PPC
- 2025 PMAX Max Updates Advertisers Need to Know, Hopskip Media
- AI Max For Search Campaigns Launching in Q3 2025, PPC News Feed
- Summer Google Ads Tune-Up: What Smart Brands Are Doing Now to Win Q3, JXT Group
- Update to Gambling and games policy: United Arab Emirates (UAE) (June 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Google Ads Tests Handy Promotions Preview Feature, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Mode is Web Scrapbooking, Chris Green
- Gemini could soon offer ChatGPT-like Temporary Chats, Android Authority
- Initial Thoughts on Google AI Mode, SEO for Google News
Other Search
- Meta Is Creating a New A.I. Lab to Pursue ‘Superintelligence’, New York Times
