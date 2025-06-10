Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple demoed the Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence updates coming to Apple devices. Google Ads AI Max is coming to all in Q3 2025. Google is testing ads at the bottom of the local pack. Google Search Console data has been stuck since June 3rd. Google Ads is testing URL inclusion and exclusion. Google is testing product tags in local photos. Google Ads had an "issue" yesterday that has been resolved; it was probably an ad serving issue.

Meta Is Creating a New A.I. Lab to Pursue ‘Superintelligence’, New York Times

