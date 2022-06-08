Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google core update for May 2022 is still not done rolling out after 14-days but it should be done soon. Google said you can restrict your XML sitemaps to only be shown to search engines. Bing is testing branded side bars with visit site button and logo. Google Search shows both short videos and visual stories at the same time. Microsoft Bing is also testing an ads tab button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May 2022 Core Update Not Done Yet...
Today is officially day 14 since the May 2022 core update first started rolling out and it does not seem to be done rolling out yet - it is not complete. Google's Danny Sullivan said last night "We're not there yet." I asked Google's John Mueller this morning and he didn't say it was done yet.
- Bing Tests Ads Tab Under Search Bar
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing an "ads" tab under the search bar, where you see the images, videos, maps, news, shopping, etc options. Honestly, this seems very out of place but hey, Bing, like Google, tests a lot of interesting things.
- Google: You Can Restrict XML Sitemaps Access To Search Engines
Google's John Mueller said it is acceptable to restrict access of your XML Sitemaps to just search engines. So you can technically block humans from seeing your XML sitemaps but allow Google to access it.
- Bing Adds Visit Site Button To Branded Sidebar Navigation
A couple weeks ago we reported how Microsoft Bing was testing a branded sidebar search results snippet feature on the left side bar. Well, Bing added a "Visit Site" button to that sidebar at the top - which makes this more visible feature even more visible.
- Google Search With Both Short Videos & Visual Stories (Within An Accordion)
A month ago, we reported how the trend Google is headed is going away from web stories / visual stories and headed towards showing more short videos. Well, now we are seeing Google show the short videos very prominently in the search results, and then also showing visual stories lower down in an accordion to expand and show more.
- Nail Polish With Google Logo
Here is a photo Google shared on its social channels on June 1st, also known as National Nail Polish Day, it is a finger nail painted with the super G Google logo.
