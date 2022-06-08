Nail Polish With Google Logo

Here is a photo Google shared on its social channels on June 1st, also known as National Nail Polish Day, it is a finger nail painted with the super G Google logo.

They posted on Twitter "Nailed it 💅🏾 For National Nail Polish Day we’re featuring this #MySuperG, which showcases different shades from People of Color Beauty, a company that creates nail polish for people of color. Just a reminder to support small businesses that make life more vibrant."

