Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more intense Google Search ranking volatility around June 4th and 5th. Google AI Overviews are showing up a heck of a lot less. Google fixed a bug with site names not showing up for some internal pages. Microsoft Advertising will move smart shopping campaigns to Performance Max and more news. Google News says "how these stories are ranked" in the header. Google added support for SocialMediaPosting markup in Discussion Forum structured data.

Google Gemini spitting out gibberish in some replies lately, 9to5Google

