Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2023

Bing Chat increased its limits, went more visual for travel and expanded Bing Image Creator. Google Business Profiles are showing longer videos in web search. Google featured snippets have a define feature. Google said don't pick cheap domains on TLDs overrun with spam. Google Analytics 4 is working on a connector to AdSense. I also posted another vlog with Menachem Ani on new PPC clients and e-commerce campaigns.
- Google Working On AdSense & Google Analytics 4 Link
Google posted an update that it is currently working on linking your Google AdSense account with your Google Analytics 4 property as it offers with Universal Analytics 3.
- Google: Don't Pick Cheap Domain On TLDs Overrun With Spam
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit, when it comes to SEO, do not pick a cheap domain on a TLD that is overrun with spam. The question that was asked was, "Does it matter for SEO if my site is .com / .site /or any other?"
- Google Featured Snippets Tests Define Option On Words
Google is testing the ability to click on a word in a featured snippet within Google Search and define that word. You can also copy the word, if you want. I think this is a Google Search test and maybe not a Chrome test.
- Google Business Profiles Now Display Long Form Videos
Google Business Profile listings in the Google mobile search results never showed videos in the image portion of the listing that were longer than 30 seconds. Now, it seems Google is showing 30 second or longer videos for some of those listings in mobile search.
- Bing Chat Increased Limits, Added More Travel Visuals & Expanded Bing Image Creator
Bing Chat now can handle 30 chat turns per conversation, up from 20, and a total of 300 chats per day. Also, the travel results can be more visual and Bing Image Creator works in all chat modes, not just "creative."
- Vlog #226: Menachem Ani On New Google Ads Clients & E-Commerce With Google Ads
In part one, we spoke about who is Menachem Ani and also about how to structure performance max campaigns in Google Ads. In part two, we talk about onboarding new clients and e-commerce with Google Ads...
- Looking Bad Near Bad Looking Android Statue (Bad As In Good)
This photo at the GooglePlex caught my eye of two bikers, looking bad, next to an Android statue that is looking bad. When I say "bad," I do mean good, but looking tough and rugged.
- Check your firewalls and access rules: if you want to use the inspection tools in Search Console, you must allow Google-InspectionTool to access your site (and your clients' sites, if you're a hoster or such), Gary Illyes on Bluesky
- I don't think it would matter, assuming you're redirecting from one noindex page to another (and canonicalization generally doesn't matter if the pages are all noindex anyway). That said, self-canonicalization is a good practice in general, and doesn't ca, John Mueller on Twitter
- I imagine the differences are because there's nothing absolute about it; tools make up different things. Don't over-fixate on it., John Mueller on Twitter
- Ask Instacart brings generative AI to Instacart’s search experience
- Bing Chat increases chat turns, adds visuals to travel queries and expands Bing Image Creator
- YouTube is the most profitable platform for creators, survey shows
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Get your B2B site unstuck: Top SEO tips for stagnant sites
- Content mapping: Who, what, where, when, why and how
