Google: Don't Pick Cheap Domain On TLDs Overrun With Spam

Google's John Mueller said on Reddit, when it comes to SEO, do not pick a cheap domain on a TLD that is overrun with spam.

The question on Reddit was, "Does it matter for SEO if my site is .com / .site /or any other?" The individual added, "I still have the feeling that my site is not well indexed and wondering if the domain address can be the issue."

John's response makes it sound like the .site TLD is a spammy TLD that is a bit overrun by spammy sites.

So be careful which TLD you buy your new domain on, not all are equal.

How do you know which TLDs are spammy? Well, Spamhaus.org has a lot.

Forum discussion at Reddit.