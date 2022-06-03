Google: You Don't Have To Resubmit Your Page For Indexing Each Time You Update It

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to reindexing and resubmitting your web pages to Google Search - Google does it on its own. You do not need to resubmit your pages each time you update the content, Google will figure it out.

Of course, if you want to, you can, using the URL inspection to and request indexing feature - if you want, but you do not have to.

The question posted on Reddit was, "Do I need to reindex my article in the google search console if I update it?"

John Mueller responded saying "No, you don't. Google refreshes the index of the pages it knows over time automatically, you don't need to do anything to make that happen. If it's urgent, you can submit it for reindexing, but that's extremely rare across the web."

For example, on this site, I think I've used the request indexing feature maybe a couple times since it has been out - probably to test it out. On my new site, I use it more often, because Google is not as aware of how fresh the content can be there. I probably don't need to use it there but I do for now.

Forum discussion at Reddit.