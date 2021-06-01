Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Might One Day Add More Specific 404 vs 410 Reporting
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that many folks ask for more detailed 404/410 information within Google Search Console. So while Google may not provide those details today, he said "I wouldn't count it out forever." It is just Google has other priorities and maybe 404 reporting is not one of them?
- Google On Internationalization, Languages & What It Takes To Succeed In SEO
Lidia Infante asked Google's John Mueller an excellent question on international SEO. She asked why do you think each country and language site needs a different approach to success in SEO? Is it about Google's understanding of languages or more about user behavior changes with search?
- Google May Increase Enforcement On User Generated Content Spam With Penalties?
The other week, Google posted a fresh blog post named prevent portions of your site from being abused by spam. The advice was not too far off from the advice the company published in 2017. So why publish this new advice again? I asked John Mueller of Google if we can expect an increase in enforcement through manual actions but I did not really hear back.
- Google Says Search Traffic Changes Aren't Always Indicative Of Technical Issues
Google's John Mueller told one website owner on Twitter, and I quote, "I would not assume traffic changes are indicative of technical issues - it's easy to spend a lot of time "fixing" technical things when the problem is elsewhere."
- New Google Merchant Center Website Needs Improvement Policy Status
Google announced a new Google Shopping and Google Merchant Center policy update where sites that do not meet certain professional and editorial standards would have their accounts suspended. They will be notified with a "Website needs improvement" policy status in their Merchant Center accounts.
- Brown Nissan Figaro Outside Google Dublin
Here is a recent photo from outside the Google Dublin, Ireland office of a brown Nissan Figaro. It looks cool and shiny and I like brown but I had no idea what car this was so I asked on Twitter and l
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- My favorite is debugging an issue for an hour before noticing that I'm looking at the wrong file., John Mueller on Twitter
- New Local Finder and Business Profile Test for Services Businesses I am starting to see this new faceted interface to the local finder first spotted by @tomwaddington8 in April. A real throw back to the past. https://t.co, Mike Blumenthal on Twitter
- Nothing has changed there recently. If you want pages to be discovered, make sure that links to the pages can be discovered, and that the URLs load the full content you want to have indexed., John Mueller on Twitter
- Two subdomains - keyword cannibalisation?, WebmasterWorld
- I think that's a fantastic approach. It also makes it possible to quickly recognize when something gets slower and respond accordingly (which is a bit harder with lab tests, since you have to, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How TF do I … find the top-referring keyword for a news story?, WTF is SEO?
- Core Web Vitals Tracking via GA4, BigQuery and Google Data Studio, Big Commerce
Industry & Business
- Australia's Nine signs Facebook, Google deals under new licensing regime, Reuters
- Google reportedly made it difficult for smartphone users to find privacy settings, The Verge
- Huawei Targets Google’s Dominance in Smartphone Software, Wall Street Journal
- Waymo May Be Disrupted By Its Inability To Scale, Seeking Alpha
Links & Content Marketing
- 7 Inspiring Content Marketing Examples To Get Results, SEM Rush
- Top 5 Benefits of Influencer Marketing for B2B Brands, Online Marketing Blog
Local & Maps
- 8 Ways to Champion Animals in Your Local Business Marketing Strategy, Moz
- The Ultimate Guide to Practitioner Listings on Google My Business [2021], Sterling Sky
Mobile & Voice
- Microsoft Bing search is getting its own AI-powered assistant, Windows Latest
- 'Apple Glass' may automatically control HomeKit lighting devices, AppleInsider
- Google Web Stories [2021 Study], SEM Rush
SEO
- Crawling, indexation and Python: all you need to know, OnCrawl
- SEO for Fashion Ecommerce Websites, Koozai
PPC
- How to Show Product Ratings in Google Ads, Practical Ecommerce
- Google FLoC toggle is now appearing in early versions of Chrome — here's how to find it, Android Police
- How to opt out of Google's privacy sandbox (FLoC) in Chrome, XDA Developers
- Key product updates for June, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- The web moves from cookies to browser-tracking, Kevin Indig
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.