Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2021

Jun 1, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Might One Day Add More Specific 404 vs 410 Reporting
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that many folks ask for more detailed 404/410 information within Google Search Console. So while Google may not provide those details today, he said "I wouldn't count it out forever." It is just Google has other priorities and maybe 404 reporting is not one of them?
  • Google On Internationalization, Languages & What It Takes To Succeed In SEO
    Lidia Infante asked Google's John Mueller an excellent question on international SEO. She asked why do you think each country and language site needs a different approach to success in SEO? Is it about Google's understanding of languages or more about user behavior changes with search?
  • Google May Increase Enforcement On User Generated Content Spam With Penalties?
    The other week, Google posted a fresh blog post named prevent portions of your site from being abused by spam. The advice was not too far off from the advice the company published in 2017. So why publish this new advice again? I asked John Mueller of Google if we can expect an increase in enforcement through manual actions but I did not really hear back.
  • Google Says Search Traffic Changes Aren't Always Indicative Of Technical Issues
    Google's John Mueller told one website owner on Twitter, and I quote, "I would not assume traffic changes are indicative of technical issues - it's easy to spend a lot of time "fixing" technical things when the problem is elsewhere."
  • New Google Merchant Center Website Needs Improvement Policy Status
    Google announced a new Google Shopping and Google Merchant Center policy update where sites that do not meet certain professional and editorial standards would have their accounts suspended. They will be notified with a "Website needs improvement" policy status in their Merchant Center accounts.
  • Brown Nissan Figaro Outside Google Dublin
    Here is a recent photo from outside the Google Dublin, Ireland office of a brown Nissan Figaro. It looks cool and shiny and I like brown but I had no idea what car this was so I asked on Twitter and l

