Google Search Console Might One Day Add More Specific 404 vs 410 Reporting

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that many folks ask for more detailed 404/410 information within Google Search Console. So while Google may not provide those details today, he said "I wouldn't count it out forever." It is just Google has other priorities and maybe 404 reporting is not one of them?

Right now, the Google coverage report within Google Search Console has 404 reporting. In fact, Google has a large help document on dealing with 404 errors. While Google does separate out soft 404s to real 404s, it doesn't go much further than that.

Here is a recent request for 404 vs 410 reporting:

GSC feature request: Any chance you could categorise 404's and 410's separately? Would make life a lot easier for those of us that use 410 for what it was designed - bundling both together is not helpful when truing to establish which are new 404's @googlesearchc CC @JohnMu — Peter Mindenhall (@PeterMindenhall) May 25, 2021

John Mueller of Google responded:

I've never seen a site where that was an issue which caused visible problems with SEO... I understand wanting to run a clean ship, but imo at that point you're probably spending your energy ineffeciently. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 26, 2021

But maybe one day it will come:

You're not the first one to ask for more detailed 404/410 information, so I wouldn't count it out forever :). It's just useful to get more insight into the value of that. I'd love to help sites avoid unnecessary busywork, if possible. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 26, 2021

Do you really want this added? If so, why?

Forum discussion at Twitter.