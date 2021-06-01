Google Search Console Might One Day Add More Specific 404 vs 410 Reporting

Jun 1, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that many folks ask for more detailed 404/410 information within Google Search Console. So while Google may not provide those details today, he said "I wouldn't count it out forever." It is just Google has other priorities and maybe 404 reporting is not one of them?

Right now, the Google coverage report within Google Search Console has 404 reporting. In fact, Google has a large help document on dealing with 404 errors. While Google does separate out soft 404s to real 404s, it doesn't go much further than that.

Here is a recent request for 404 vs 410 reporting:

John Mueller of Google responded:

But maybe one day it will come:

Do you really want this added? If so, why?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

