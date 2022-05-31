Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google does the data processing for the Google core update prior to when it launches, which is why it is so hard to recover between core updates. Apple may announce its own search engine next week at its developer conference. Google AdWords API error rates will begin tomorrow through a month or so. Google featured snippets tests leading questions. Does Google allow any level of plagiarism? Seems like a weird question to me...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Core Updates Uses Data Before Launch But May Update Data Between Launches

Google's John Mueller was asked what are the timeframes for the data used when calculating quality metrics for the Google broad core updates. John said that there is a lot of "work that's done well in advance" and "usually with data collected until then," then being just before it rolls out.

Robert Scoble posted a bunch of items around what to expect from the Apple World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) that is happening Monday, June 6th. Robert said a bunch of things but specific to search he said "and a new search engine is coming too."

I am honestly not sure if this is new, but I tried to replicate this and it took a few tries on various mobile browsers to trigger it. Google is showing a featured snippet that leads with a question in the header of the snippet.

I spotted a weird question that was asked of Google's John Mueller around plagiarism. The question was, what percentage level of plagiarism does Google allow so a site can rank in Google. Is it 5%, 10%, etc? The question is weird but I guess there are some myths out there around it being okay to plagiarize content for SEO purposes?

As you know, Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th. But Google let it work over the past month or so. Well, starting June 1st, Google will increase the rates of errors you get when trying to use the old AdWords API from 50% error rate on June 1st to 100% error rate on July 31, 2022.

Here is an old photo from 2016 when NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, visited the Google offices in Seattle. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an American former professional basketball player who played 20 seaso

