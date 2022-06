Here is an old photo from 2016 when NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, visited the Google offices in Seattle. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an American former professional basketball player who played 20 seasons in the National Basketball Association for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

I found this image on Instagram.

