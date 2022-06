Here are some photos from the Avoca String Quartet when they were invited to play at the Google Dublin office recently for the Think Partner Summit.

They posted more photos on Instagram, which I embedded below, and wrote "Thank you so much @google for having us perform today for the #thinkpartner summit 2022 💛 We had a blast 🎵"

