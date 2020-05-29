Peter The Greeter Can't Wait To Get Back To Work

It has been a while since we shared a photo from Peter The Greeter. He is the man who greets people when they come and visit Google. Obviously, with Google offices not really open, he is not greeting anyone right now. But he is excited to get back he said on Instagram.

He wrote "We hope everyone is staying safe! We all can’t WAIT to get back to work so we can pass out some smiles"

